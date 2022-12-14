Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Related
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
College Football Analysts Predict Ohio State vs. Georgia Score
College football fans eagerly await New Year's Eve's Peach Bowl matchup behind Georgia and Ohio State. Before bowl season begins in full earnest, Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247Sports made picks for some of the biggest games. That includes the highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in Atlanta.
CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news
Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Oregon QB Recruit Sam Leavitt Pulls Out of WSU Commitment
The 4-star prospect received a UW offer 24 hours earlier.
UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch
UCLA on Wednesday received approval to join the Big Ten in 2024 as they had hoped. But there is one interesting catch. UCLA announced over the summer that they would be joining rival USC in moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The decision meant the Los Angeles-based schools would be leaving behind nearly... The post UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BYU football gets help in the kicking game from a Boise State transfer
Will Ferrin, who is from Utah, announced on Twitter that he committed to the BYU Cougars football program after entering the transfer portal from Boise State.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
NOLA sky will be lit up to ring in 2023
New Orleans will ring in 2023 with a colorful display lighting up the New Year’s Eve sky over the Mississippi River. The NOLA New Year’s Eve fireworks display will punctuate what has traditionally become a big tourism weekend for the Big Easy.
JUST IN: Justice Haynes Cancels Final In Homes, Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes has reportedly cancelled his final in home visits with Ohio State and Georgia, signifying that he is committed to sign and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. Haynes, the Buford Georgia native and No.3 ranked running back in the class of ...
ESPN's Todd McShay Says Top NFL Draft Prospect May Have 'Character Issues'
Every year there's one or two NFL Draft prospects put through the wringer because of supposed "character issues." Last year, Oregon and now New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was the unlikely culrpit. But those rumors of his character flaws were quickly dispelled. This year, another ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
Look: College Football's 'Play Of The Year' Announced
In a college football season full of epic highlights, Marvin Harrison Jr. received special recognition for a fantastic catch. On The Number One College Football Show, FOX analyst RJ Young gave the Ohio State wide receiver his Play of the Year for a grab against Indiana on Nov. 12. The sophomore contorted his knee to stay in bounds along the sideline.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to star player skipping big bowl game
It’s a growing trend in college football for star players entering the upcoming NFL Draft to decide not to play in the final bowl game with their team, electing instead to protect their draft stock by not risking an injury in the game. And it looks like one Big Ten star quarterback is going to do just that ahead of his bowl game.
WVU's Jose Perez denied immediate eligibility; appeal next
West Virginia plans to appeal the NCAA's decision to deny guard Jose Perez immediate eligibility. Perez transferred from Manhattan in October after the Jaspers' coach was fired.
Colin Cowherd's Message For Ohio State Fans Going Viral
Colin Cowherd has a message for Ohio State fans ahead of this year's College Football Playoff. In response to a tweet praising the Buckeyes' recent recruiting efforts, the Fox Sports analyst reminded the Ohio State faithful of their recent blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. "Michigan 45 v Ohio State...
Quarterback Recruit Announces New Commitment Hours After Decommitting From Pac-12 School
Sam Leavitt didn't need much time to find a new home. The four-star pulled his commitment from Washington State around midnight Thursday. Later in the afternoon, he revealed his decision to join Michigan State. According to Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind, Leavitt said he made up his mind after visiting East...
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0