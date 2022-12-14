ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Ohio State vs. Georgia Score

College football fans eagerly await New Year's Eve's Peach Bowl matchup behind Georgia and Ohio State. Before bowl season begins in full earnest, Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247Sports made picks for some of the biggest games. That includes the highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in Atlanta.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news

Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch

UCLA on Wednesday received approval to join the Big Ten in 2024 as they had hoped. But there is one interesting catch. UCLA announced over the summer that they would be joining rival USC in moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The decision meant the Los Angeles-based schools would be leaving behind nearly... The post UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWL-AMFM

NOLA sky will be lit up to ring in 2023

New Orleans will ring in 2023 with a colorful display lighting up the New Year’s Eve sky over the Mississippi River. The NOLA New Year’s Eve fireworks display will punctuate what has traditionally become a big tourism weekend for the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news

The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: College Football's 'Play Of The Year' Announced

In a college football season full of epic highlights, Marvin Harrison Jr. received special recognition for a fantastic catch. On The Number One College Football Show, FOX analyst RJ Young gave the Ohio State wide receiver his Play of the Year for a grab against Indiana on Nov. 12. The sophomore contorted his knee to stay in bounds along the sideline.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to star player skipping big bowl game

It’s a growing trend in college football for star players entering the upcoming NFL Draft to decide not to play in the final bowl game with their team, electing instead to protect their draft stock by not risking an injury in the game. And it looks like one Big Ten star quarterback is going to do just that ahead of his bowl game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd's Message For Ohio State Fans Going Viral

Colin Cowherd has a message for Ohio State fans ahead of this year's College Football Playoff. In response to a tweet praising the Buckeyes' recent recruiting efforts, the Fox Sports analyst reminded the Ohio State faithful of their recent blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. "Michigan 45 v Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

