256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
chattanoogacw.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
WAFF
One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed
Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
Sheffield Brothers Donate Shoes to Tullahoma’s Farrar Elementary Students
In the spirit of the holiday season, Major Leaguers and former Jack T. Farrar Frogs, Jordan and Justus Sheffield, recently donated 48 pairs of shoes to students at their former elementary school on Friday. Jordan, a 2013 Tullahoma High School graduate, was a first-round selection in the 2016 Major League...
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
Maury County mourns loss of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
After 68 years on earth, Reserve Deputy Brad Miller’s journey ends here at his visitation, surrounded by his fellow brothers in blue and a family that will miss him.
WAAY-TV
'Prisoner of Love': Vicky White, Casey White affair, escape now a movie
The first movie about the 2022 Casey White and Vicky White saga has been made. “Prisoner of Love” debuted Dec. 14 on the tubi streaming service. (You can watch it for free HERE) The service describes the movie like this: Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls...
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
MCSO: Woman beat corrections officer, shouted she ‘was not going back to jail’
One woman is facing several charges after authorities say she assaulted a Corrections Officer, this while on a court order for an altercation at the Community Corrections Office.
SRO Supervisor details lockdown at Wilson Jr. High School after hoax shooter threat
"You hear the word 'hoax" [but] it was real to us until it ended," Sgt. Shane Keeton with Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said.
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
WTVCFOX
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
courieranywhere.com
Highway Patrol announces roadblock
The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on Tenn. 203, at the Horse Creek bridge in Hardin County. The THP describes impaired driving as a “serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000...
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
waynecountynews.net
TVEC Connect to Begin Providing Internet Service in 2023
After going through the long application process and waiting with bated breath for the results, Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative (TVEC) finally got the news they were hoping for – they were awarded $21,847,496.68 in TNECD grant funds to be used for broadband internet infrastructure in most of Wayne County and parts of Hardin County.
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
