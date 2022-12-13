ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
chattanoogacw.com

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAFF

One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed

Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WGAU

Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
courieranywhere.com

Highway Patrol announces roadblock

The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on Tenn. 203, at the Horse Creek bridge in Hardin County. The THP describes impaired driving as a “serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

TVEC Connect to Begin Providing Internet Service in 2023

After going through the long application process and waiting with bated breath for the results, Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative (TVEC) finally got the news they were hoping for – they were awarded $21,847,496.68 in TNECD grant funds to be used for broadband internet infrastructure in most of Wayne County and parts of Hardin County.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy