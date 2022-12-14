Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
'It's not right': Family of Durham murder victim emotional as judge considers reduced sentence in 2002 homicide
DURHAM, N.C. — A local family says their daughter’s convicted killer shouldn’t be released from prison. Anthony Patterson is serving a life sentence without parole for the abduction and murder of Tia Carroway in 2002. Carroway’s parents, Rodney and Frances Perkins, appeared in court Wednesday to see...
Woman charged with kidnappings in Durham, Orange counties has lengthy criminal record
DURHAM, N.C. — On Tuesday night, Alicia Moles was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for crimes in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. A deeper look shows Moles has a lengthy criminal history in addition to the charges she faces now. Orange County Sheriff's deputies took Alicia Moles into...
Police search for driver weeks after girl hit, offer $5,000 reward for information
RALEIGH, N.C. — Weeks after a girl was killed while crossing Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, police are still trying to find the driver responsible. On Friday afternoon, they announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. On Nov. 25 around 7:30 p.m., Samantha Briggs, 12, was attempting...
Granville County teacher charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student
A former Granville County teacher is facing several felony charges for inappropriate activities involving a student, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Mitteer, 37 of Butner, is charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student. Mitteer received a $100,000 bond on Monday. The Granville County...
Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
Lee sheriff: Man wanted for father's death shot himself in woods
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday found the body of a man in the woods off Buckhorn Road, and determined it was Joseph Martin Kelly, who had been accused of killing his father last month. Joseph Kelly was wanted on a charge of murder for the...
Enloe leaders identify person who made anti-Semitic remarks over school intercom system, send apology to families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders with Enloe Magnet High School and the Wake County Public School System say they have identified the person responsible for making anti-Semitic remarks over the school’s intercom system, but have not said whether that person was a student, school staffer or someone from the outside.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
Five Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools without bus drivers again
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are without bus drivers again on Friday. The district said due to its ongoing bus driver shortage, two bus routes impacting five schools will not have a driver on Friday. The routes/numbers are:. Bus 66: McDougle Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Carrboro High. Bus 95: Rashkis Elementary, Smith...
Is social media a threat to your teen's wellbeing?
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you have read my previous posts, there are similarities in each, as I believe there is a need for increased awareness and focus on prevention and intervention. According to Cambridge Dictionary, prevention means to prohibit the launch of something or stop someone from doing something. Intervention is interfering with the outcome of something already in progress.
Durham Public Schools bus drivers rescue uncovered routes, get students to school Friday
Transportation staff at Durham Public Schools (DPS) worked into the night Thursday to make sure all of the students could get to school Friday. DPS announced Friday morning that it was short 14 buses. The uncovered routes would have affected more than 2,000 students and disrupted bus routes for 23 schools Friday morning.
Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
Adoptions needed: Wake animal shelter may be forced to euthanize dogs and cats
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been six years since the Wake County Animal Center had to euthanize animals due to lack of space. But the center is afraid it may lose that streak, as stray and surrendered pets are pushing the shelter over capacity. As of Wednesday, there were 87...
Wake Forest man devastated after losing wedding ring in 55th year of marriage
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frank Handibode looks through his wedding album at pictures of the woman he married 55 years ago. In that time, he has never gone without his wedding ring. Just days before Christmas, Frank and his wife were at Capital Grille in North Hills when he lost his wedding ring and later reached out to WRAL for help.
Holly Springs nurse to have 'nice Christmas' after winning $100K in scratch-off
Berra Sen had finished up her shift as a nurse. The Holly Springs woman stopped at Walmart to do some Christmas shopping, and tried her luck on a scratch-off, winning $100,000. “It will be a nice Christmas for sure with my children and grandchildren,” Sen said. “They are my world.”...
'Christmas for Kids' celebration set for Saturday, gives $150 cash to foster kids to shop at Target
RALEIGH, N.C. — A holiday tradition called “Christmas for Kids” returns this weekend for more than 100 foster children in central North Carolina. Saturday marks the 12th year of the event, which will return in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Children...
'There's always a shoe': What to recycle, and what not to recycle in the Triangle
When it comes to curbside recycling, you usually don’t need to rinse containers, take lids off bottles or remove tape from cardboard boxes. But please stop putting shoes and batteries in your recycling bin. That’s right: People put shoes and batteries in their recycling bins. Don't put clothes...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0