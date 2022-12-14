ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The PPA Tour Brings Pickleball to the Next Generation

The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) returned to Clark County on Wednesday this week to sponsor another elementary school’s pickleball program, this time at Vassiliadis Elementary School. As part of its efforts to bring pickleball to children, the PPA Tour sent out staff members and two of its top...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson

Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Free COVID self-test kits available in Clark County

Free self-test kits for COVID-19 are now available at three new vending machines in Clark County. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has installed the machines at the East Las Vegas Community Center, South Strip Transit Terminal and Fremont Public Health Center. Antigen test kits are provided, which provide results within minutes.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Goynes-Brown establishes legacy and looks to write new chapter for North Las Vegas

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In 2011, Pamela Goynes-Brown became the first Black woman elected to the North Las Vegas City Council, following in the footsteps of her father, Theron Goynes, who in 1981 became the first Black man elected to the public body. Goynes-Brown broke through another glass ceiling this month: becoming the city’s first Black mayor. With her […] The post Goynes-Brown establishes legacy and looks to write new chapter for North Las Vegas appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Combatting Trucker Shortage Through Grant-Funded Certification and Workforce Diversification

With starting salaries at $120,000 a year, Nevada is still experiencing a commercial truck driver shortage with an estimated need of 1,500 truck drivers with commercial driver licenses (CDL). Workforce Connections and the College of Southern Nevada (CSN), are working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN)...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

De Castroverde Law Group Hires Personal Injury Attorney Brandon Albright

LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group announced that Brandon Albright has joined the firm as a personal injury attorney. Albright was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada in 2016, after earning his law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV the same year. He received his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University in 2012. While in law school, Albright was a member of the Rueben J. Clark Society and received CALI Awards (the highest grade in the course) in Trial Advocacy and Advanced Legal Analysis: Law, Language & Leadership.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV

