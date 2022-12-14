ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC nurse who received 1st COVID-19 vaccine calls for better health care

By Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine, Dan Mannarino
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11)  – Wednesday marked two years since New York City nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first American to be administered a COVID-19 vaccine in a non-trial setting.

Lindsay joined PIX11 Morning News to look back on the day she received her vaccination and detail how she’s become an advocate for vaccine access and health education.

