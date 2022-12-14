ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County

The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

No Tornadoes In Hopkins County

Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Northeast Texas Storm Damage

As of Tuesday afternoon, eyewitness video confirmed at least five tornadoes. National Weather Service Storm surveys have begun, but they will complete many Wednesday. Twelve tornadoes may have occurred in various locations around North Texas. The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reports that a tornado touched down on FM...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 12/14 by Butch Burney

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. Nominations are due December 31. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Live Oak Street Lights Are A Christmas Delight

Live Oak Street has become a local must-see during the holidays for about a decade, give or take a couple of years. While not quite as brilliant as the Griswold lawn of National Lampoons fame, the Sulphur Springs Christmas lights do shine as a beacon of goodwill and the continuation of a tradition started about 25 years ago, a light display that spanned acres of field.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Symposium 2022

The 15th Annual North East Texas Economic Outlook Conference was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Economic Development Corporation brought in Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson to speak to business leaders from around the area about issues facing employers in today’s market. The event was catered by Brasher Catering.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

EAST TEXAS DIY WEDDING EXPO

The East Tx DIY Wedding Expo is your RoadMap to the Altar coming to Sulphur Springs on March 18, 2023. Our show is a twist on a traditional bridal show. I want to help couples to save where they can to spend $ where they want while showcasing local talent. There are so many incredible event businesses in our community and deserve to shine and I wanted to help.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

SSISD board briefs for December 16, 2022

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 12, 2022. A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band were recognized for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. Lidia Mejia and Ana...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Construction company in Leonard hit by storms

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
LEONARD, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Stephen Wilburn

Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala themed Stilettos and Stetsons in 2023

The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, although the names...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Betty Taylor

Graveside service for Betty Taylor, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev. Don Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15th at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy