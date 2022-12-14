Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
easttexasradio.com
No Tornadoes In Hopkins County
Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
33rd annual law enforcement & first responder appreciation banquet approaches by Butch Burney
It’s that time of year again for us to show our appreciation for our local Law Enforcement and Emergency Responders. Our 2023 event will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Hopkins County Civic Center and will include opportunities for Law Enforcement and First Responders to enjoy our traditional “Thank You” meal.
easttexasradio.com
Northeast Texas Storm Damage
As of Tuesday afternoon, eyewitness video confirmed at least five tornadoes. National Weather Service Storm surveys have begun, but they will complete many Wednesday. Twelve tornadoes may have occurred in various locations around North Texas. The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reports that a tornado touched down on FM...
Chamber Connection for 12/14 by Butch Burney
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. Nominations are due December 31. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:
Live Oak Street Lights Are A Christmas Delight
Live Oak Street has become a local must-see during the holidays for about a decade, give or take a couple of years. While not quite as brilliant as the Griswold lawn of National Lampoons fame, the Sulphur Springs Christmas lights do shine as a beacon of goodwill and the continuation of a tradition started about 25 years ago, a light display that spanned acres of field.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case
The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Symposium 2022
The 15th Annual North East Texas Economic Outlook Conference was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Economic Development Corporation brought in Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson to speak to business leaders from around the area about issues facing employers in today’s market. The event was catered by Brasher Catering.
EAST TEXAS DIY WEDDING EXPO
The East Tx DIY Wedding Expo is your RoadMap to the Altar coming to Sulphur Springs on March 18, 2023. Our show is a twist on a traditional bridal show. I want to help couples to save where they can to spend $ where they want while showcasing local talent. There are so many incredible event businesses in our community and deserve to shine and I wanted to help.
SSISD board briefs for December 16, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 12, 2022. A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band were recognized for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. Lidia Mejia and Ana...
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
Obituary for Stephen Wilburn
Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
Nationwide Report
24-year-old Virginia Raney Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lamar County (Lamar County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lamar County on Sunday. The crash happened on US-271 near 4th Street. According to the Police, a pickup truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala themed Stilettos and Stetsons in 2023
The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, although the names...
Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas Hosts Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.
Obituary for Betty Taylor
Graveside service for Betty Taylor, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev. Don Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15th at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
