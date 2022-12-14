Read full article on original website
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
Kenneth Smith Execution Aborted After Inmate 'Stabbed With Needles for Hour'
Officials spent an hour attempting to insert an IV line into Kenneth Smith's veins before concluding they had run out of time to carry out the execution.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
Blakely files petition with Alabama Supreme Court
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is asking another Alabama appeals court to take up his case and overturn his conviction.
Judge rejects plea from death row inmate’s daughter to watch execution
A federal judge has rejected a plea from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s execution — because under Missouri law, she is too young to witness the man be put to death by lethal injection. Kevin Johnson Jr., 37, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005. The death row inmate’s lawyers’ appeals pending that seek to spare his life in the 11th hour. Johnson’s daughter, Khorry Ramey, had asked to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court...
Ex-Corrections Officer Who Facilitated Racist Attack On Black Inmate Sentenced For Civil Rights Violations
Ware ordered lower-ranking correctional officers to move two Black pretrial detainees, to a cell row housing white supremacist inmates The post Ex-Corrections Officer Who Facilitated Racist Attack On Black Inmate Sentenced For Civil Rights Violations appeared first on NewsOne.
Prisoners could be held in police cells in bid to cut jail overcrowding
Prisoners could be held in police cells in a bid to reduce “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs the Government has asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a surge in overcrowding in male prisons over the last few months – the “first time ever” such a rapid increase has occurred.It comes after there was an “unprecedented increase” in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the north of England, according to the Ministry of Justice.With court hearings resuming, we are seeing a surge in offenders coming through the criminal justice...
Ex-correctional officer in Hawaii sentenced for assaulting inmate
A federal judge sentenced a former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center to 144 months for his role in the assault of an inmate and his leadership of a multiyear coverup.
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
State Supreme Court upholds ruling on detention ponds
The Supreme Court of the State of Louisiana informed the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) that the writ application regarding the Lake Farm Road Detention Ponds has been denied.
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Don’t make Murdaugh wear shackles in court, defense asks in new motion
Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh has asked that he not be required to wear shackles in court when journalists with cameras are present, citing cases from both the U.S. Supreme Court and South Carolina judges.
