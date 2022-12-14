Read full article on original website
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
247Sports
Auburn football roster update: Where the Tigers stand one week before signing day
AUBURN, Alabama–With the early signing period in one week on December 21, coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have plenty of work to get done between now and the beginning of the 2023 football season with a roster that has holes on both sides of the line of scrimmage. With those who have used up their eligibility, declared for the NFL Draft or have decided to transfer out of the program, at the moment it looks like Auburn has 52 players remaining on scholarship from the 2022 roster.
Time has arrived for Atlanta Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder’s time has arrived. The rookie quarterback will take his first NFL snap when the Falcons face the host New Orleans Saints in a pivotal game Sunday at 1 p.m. where the loser will likely miss the playoffs. Since 2009, the H.E.A.R.T. Organization has been donating shoes to...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart gives cryptic answer regarding status of Buster Faulkner with Georgia football
ATHENS — Georgia is used to coaches having to pull double duty at this point of the year. A coach has accepted a job at one school but still wants to finish things out with the Bulldogs still in championship contention. Kirby Smart himself did this at Alabama with...
DeKalb youth football team is the best. Again.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They might be the future faces of the NFL. The Central DeKalb Jaguars. Also known as The Lambo Boyz. That’s short for Lamborghini. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We fight and practice because practice makes perfect,” tight end Ronnie...
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
The Celebration Bowl pits Jackson State University against North Carolina Central University in Atlanta on Saturday. The HBCU football bowl game has attracted growing attention since being created in 2015, and the expected presence of Deion Sanders, Jackson State's departing coach, is adding to it.
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
247Sports
PODCAST: Freeze flips third recruit in as many days; another OL commit on the way?
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell discuss Auburn's latest flip of offensive lineman Connor Lew from Miami, a huge transfer QB visitor this weekend, another possible flip candidate and another OL commitment candidate. RUN TIME: 18 minutes. Listen to this episode...
opelikaobserver.com
Bulldogs Complete Sweep of Russell County
The varsity boys’ and girls’ Opelika High School basketball teams hosted Russell County at the Mainstreet Gym Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bulldog boys defeated the visitors 62-51, and have a current. record of 4-3 after also beating Lanett Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Bulldog girls defeated the visitors 64-50,...
Celebration Bowl Exec Dir calls Deion Sanders 'the epitome of excellence'
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is coaching one last game for Jackson State University this weekend in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. They’ll be representing the SWAC against the MEAC’s best North Carolina Central lead by Coach Trei Oliver.
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president
The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | It's never too late to change your major
Being able to say I'm a junior at Auburn University is something I'm proud of. I graduated from high school not even knowing exactly what I wanted to major in. So to now say that I’m going to graduate with a bachelor's degree in journalism is surreal. Although, choosing...
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
WTVM
3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Opelika teenagers are arrested on felony charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Auburn. Auburn police say the incident happened on Dec. 10. Officers responded to reports of possible vehicle breaking near the 300 block of Genalda Avenue. A witness told police...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
WTVM
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
