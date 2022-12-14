ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Auburn football roster update: Where the Tigers stand one week before signing day

AUBURN, Alabama–With the early signing period in one week on December 21, coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have plenty of work to get done between now and the beginning of the 2023 football season with a roster that has holes on both sides of the line of scrimmage. With those who have used up their eligibility, declared for the NFL Draft or have decided to transfer out of the program, at the moment it looks like Auburn has 52 players remaining on scholarship from the 2022 roster.
AUBURN, AL
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

PODCAST: Freeze flips third recruit in as many days; another OL commit on the way?

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell discuss Auburn's latest flip of offensive lineman Connor Lew from Miami, a huge transfer QB visitor this weekend, another possible flip candidate and another OL commitment candidate. RUN TIME: 18 minutes. Listen to this episode...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Bulldogs Complete Sweep of Russell County

The varsity boys’ and girls’ Opelika High School basketball teams hosted Russell County at the Mainstreet Gym Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bulldog boys defeated the visitors 62-51, and have a current. record of 4-3 after also beating Lanett Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Bulldog girls defeated the visitors 64-50,...
OPELIKA, AL
TheAtlantaVoice

T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president

The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | It's never too late to change your major

Being able to say I'm a junior at Auburn University is something I'm proud of. I graduated from high school not even knowing exactly what I wanted to major in. So to now say that I’m going to graduate with a bachelor's degree in journalism is surreal. Although, choosing...
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

3 Opelika teens arrested in for alleged car breakins Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Opelika teenagers are arrested on felony charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Auburn. Auburn police say the incident happened on Dec. 10. Officers responded to reports of possible vehicle breaking near the 300 block of Genalda Avenue. A witness told police...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
PHENIX CITY, AL

