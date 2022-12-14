AUBURN, Alabama–With the early signing period in one week on December 21, coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have plenty of work to get done between now and the beginning of the 2023 football season with a roster that has holes on both sides of the line of scrimmage. With those who have used up their eligibility, declared for the NFL Draft or have decided to transfer out of the program, at the moment it looks like Auburn has 52 players remaining on scholarship from the 2022 roster.

