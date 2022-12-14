ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County organization helping families with stress this holiday season

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The holidays are filled with festivities and traditions, but those celebrations can also be stressful and overwhelming for both adults and children. The Children’s Healing Institute is an organization in Palm Beach County that focuses on strengthening families dealing with crises. The organization's...
WPBF News 25

Local organization helping unprivileged schools, students with holiday supply drive

A local organization is helping unprivileged schools and students in Palm Beach County this holiday season. Philanthropy Tank is holding a Bridging the Gap holiday drive. The supplies most needed are pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, binders, and scissors. The organization is also collecting specific supplies for math and art classes, like basic function calculators, graph paper, paint, paint brushes, drawing paper and canvases.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

SLC Adoptable Pet of the Week

Mischief is a special 5-year-young boy. Not many people ask to meet him because he barks when you walk by his kennel. However, outside of his kennel he is completely different. He would sit on your lap if he could. Mischief absolutely LOVES to play in the water; it is his favorite thing aside from being affectionate. He would prefer a feline-free home and to be your one and only doggie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County concerned about water for Graves development in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN - At the Dec. 6 Indian River County Commission meeting, County Administrator Jason Brown presented concerns regarding the upcoming Graves Brothers annexation of 1,984 acres into the city of Sebastian. The conversation got heated when Sebastian Councilman Ed Dodd objected to the county’s consideration of the draft annexation agreement....
SEBASTIAN, FL
jupiterwarcry.com

Jupiter High School’s furry friend

Colby Nadeau, sophomore at Jupiter High, is prone to seizure activity. To help keep him safe Nadeau and his family went through an extensive process training a service dog to adopt, which he named Waffle. Waffle, the four-year-old golden retriever black lab mix, attends school with Nadeau every day and...
JUPITER, FL
WPBF News 25

SunFest calling on local bands to apply for 2023 lineup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest is asking for local bands to apply for the 39th year, which will take place from May 5-7, 2023. The festival's lineup combines local groups with national bands for days of music and culture. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. “Bringing...
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy