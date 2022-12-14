Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County organization helping families with stress this holiday season
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The holidays are filled with festivities and traditions, but those celebrations can also be stressful and overwhelming for both adults and children. The Children’s Healing Institute is an organization in Palm Beach County that focuses on strengthening families dealing with crises. The organization's...
WPBF News 25
'A Christmas miracle!': Palm Beach County charity helps another to keep Santa's sleigh on the road
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The halls are decked at the offices of a charity calledDigital Vibez in West Palm Beach. Thousands of gifts are just waiting to be delivered to children across Palm Beach County. It’s a tradition at Digital Vibez. They call it Jingle Jamz. But...
WPBF News 25
Local organization helping unprivileged schools, students with holiday supply drive
A local organization is helping unprivileged schools and students in Palm Beach County this holiday season. Philanthropy Tank is holding a Bridging the Gap holiday drive. The supplies most needed are pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, binders, and scissors. The organization is also collecting specific supplies for math and art classes, like basic function calculators, graph paper, paint, paint brushes, drawing paper and canvases.
WPBF News 25
More than 100 vendors each holiday weekend on the West Palm Beach waterfront for the GreenMarket
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheWest Palm Beach GreenMarket is celebrating its 28th season this year. More than 100 vendors gather each Saturday on the West Palm Beach waterfront. Previous Coverage: West Palm Beach GreenMarket ranked #1 farmer's market in the nation for second consecutive year. During the holiday...
hometownnewstc.com
SLC Adoptable Pet of the Week
Mischief is a special 5-year-young boy. Not many people ask to meet him because he barks when you walk by his kennel. However, outside of his kennel he is completely different. He would sit on your lap if he could. Mischief absolutely LOVES to play in the water; it is his favorite thing aside from being affectionate. He would prefer a feline-free home and to be your one and only doggie.
WPBF News 25
Family, teachers start fundraiser for Boynton Beach teen's wheelchair and surgery expenses
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. Elijah Garcia, 13, was born with arthogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition that affects the joints. He's had 13 surgeries in his life so far and cannot stand or walk without assistance. "He doesn’t have a lot...
WPBF News 25
Recovering addicts, mental health counselor offer advice on surviving the holidays
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — On a beautiful Thursday night, Scott Jeffries and Adam Jablin are doing what they like to do these days: just hang out and relax on the back patio of Jeffries’ Lake Worth Beach home. It’s a far cry from where the two friends were...
WPBF News 25
Bronze cattle drive sculpture in Okeechobee County getting golden reviews
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The city of Okeechobee is beaming with pride after recently showcasing its new community arts project at Flagler Park called the Bronze Cattle Drive Sculpture. The project is located along State Road 70, which officials said is near the path of cattle drives that came through...
Clewiston police giving out free solar-powered LED motion-sensor floodlights for residents
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Free solar-powered LED motion-sensor floodlights will be available starting Thursday, December 15, for Clewiston residents. Lighting is “the best crime prevention tool you can have as a homeowner to deter would-be thieves and burglars,” posted the Clewiston Police Department on Facebook. If you are...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
WPBF News 25
Martin County extends deadline for pet stores to sell animals
STUART, Fla. — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, theMartin County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the period for pet stores across the county to sell dogs, cats and rabbits. The deadline for the pet stores was initially set for the end of this month on Dec....
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
veronews.com
What will Santa bring? For Vero Beach Regional Airport, a U.S. Customs facility
Corporate Air is close to breaking ground on a $20 million expansion at Vero Beach Regional Airport that will include a U.S. Customs facility – complete with interrogation rooms and holding cells – and six 20,000-square-foot hangers for private jets. Corporate Air is a fixed base operator, or...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County concerned about water for Graves development in Sebastian
SEBASTIAN - At the Dec. 6 Indian River County Commission meeting, County Administrator Jason Brown presented concerns regarding the upcoming Graves Brothers annexation of 1,984 acres into the city of Sebastian. The conversation got heated when Sebastian Councilman Ed Dodd objected to the county’s consideration of the draft annexation agreement....
jupiterwarcry.com
Jupiter High School’s furry friend
Colby Nadeau, sophomore at Jupiter High, is prone to seizure activity. To help keep him safe Nadeau and his family went through an extensive process training a service dog to adopt, which he named Waffle. Waffle, the four-year-old golden retriever black lab mix, attends school with Nadeau every day and...
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic to the neighborhood and councilmembers agreed.
WPBF News 25
SunFest calling on local bands to apply for 2023 lineup
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest is asking for local bands to apply for the 39th year, which will take place from May 5-7, 2023. The festival's lineup combines local groups with national bands for days of music and culture. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. “Bringing...
cw34.com
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
WPBF News 25
Doctor shares toys that could pose danger to children
WPBF 25 News talks to Dr. Anne Fischer from Palm Beach Children's Hospital about holiday toys that could pose a danger to kids. Fischer talks about age-appropriate gifts and common holiday injuries.
WPBF News 25
Christmas Eve and Day could be some of the coldest temperatures so far this season
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could be the chilliest South Florida has seen so far this season. A cold front will move in on Friday, Dec. 23, and bring with it clear skies for the whole holiday time frame, according to WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. Weather | Radar |...
