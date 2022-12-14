3-alarm fire causes $1.5M in damage to strip mall in Ridgeview/Webster area

A three-alarm fire that started in a dumpster caused $1.5 million in damage to a San Diego strip mall early Wednesday before firefighters were able to put out the flames, saving several businesses, a fire official said.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the shopping center on Euclid Avenue between Elm Street and Federal Avenue in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood. When firefighters arrived they saw a fire burning in a dumpster that had spread to the businesses, officials said.

Fire officials quickly called for a second alarm — summoning more firefighters — and, around 4:45 a.m., called for a third alarm as flames spread. Firefighters who were battling the flames from inside the building exited the structure and took a defensive stance, officials said.

In all, more than 100 firefighters from San Diego, Heartland and National City fire agencies responded to the fire. No one was injured.

Firefighters were able to protect three of the seven businesses in the strip mall, while the other four were extensively damaged, San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Raines told OnScene TV.

"This building had a common attic and once the fire from the dumpster extended up into the attic it ran almost the entire structure," Raines said.

He said a firewall that separated the two parts of the strip mall helped protect some of the businesses.

Raines said firefighters went into a defensive mode on part of the structure when the roof began to collapse but worked to save businesses in the south part of the mall.

The fire was extinguished about 6 a.m.

Fire officials said they able to save at least three businesses but there was extensive water and smoke damage throughout the building.

The estimated damage to the structure is $1.25 million and the estimated damage to the contents inside the businesses is $250,000, said Mónica Muñoz, spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Investigators with the city's Metro Arson Strike Team will try to determine the cause of the fire.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .