Vail’s 60th anniversary, ‘The Nutcracker,’ Santa visits, live music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/16/22
‘Tis the season to not only celebrate the holidays, but also celebrate Vail’s big birthday which is happening this weekend as well. Vail Mountain opened on Dec. 15, 1962 and the resort will celebrate its impressive history with festivities on and off the mountain. After a DJ party at...
Vail at 60: The road to Vail’s Opening Day in 1962
The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson compiled the following information on the events leading up to Vail’s opening six decades ago from talks with longtime locals and from books, “Vail: Triumph of a Dream” by Pete Seibert, “Vail: Story of a Colorado Mountain Valley” by June Simonton and “The Inventors of Vail” by Dick Hauserman.
VPAC ticket package available for 25th anniversary winter season in Beaver Creek￼
Cost: Pick 3 shows, save 15%; Pick 5 shows, save 20%; Pick 8 shows, save 25%. This winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class performances to Beaver Creek. In addition to the recently installed Ripetto Family Chandelier — a 205-piece Chihuly Chandelier — above the grand staircase, the venue is also debuting a new, state-of-the-art sound system.
Ring in the holidays with Canadian Brass and Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular at the Vilar Performing Arts Center￼
What: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular. When: Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $60, or $40 for children 12 and younger and students. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package (vilarpac.org/packages). More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Canadian-brass-with-kantorei. Celebrating...
The Westin Riverfront to host screening of ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’
When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40; purchase in advance through Eventbrite. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will host a screening of the award-winning ski documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Written, directed, edited and produced by Colorado filmmaker Chris Anthony,...
Vail drops rope on Back Bowls as resort rings in 60th anniversary
Vail Mountain rang in its 60th anniversary on Thursday by dropping the rope on the Back Bowls, opening portions of Sun Up, Tea Cup and China bowls. Vail Mountain, which first opened on Dec. 15, 1962, recorded 18 inches of new snow in this week’s storm cycle as of Thursday morning, and more continued to fall throughout the ski day.
Vail at 60: Stories from those who helped grow the ski resort
Everyone, and every place, has to start somewhere. In Vail’s case, that start came with a big idea, subject to the whims of nature and the determination of those who thought a brand-new ski area at the base of Vail Pass in a sleepy valley would be a good idea.
Block Party’s move to August creates a crowded weekend in Eagle
The 2023 edition of the popular Block Party in Eagle was a hot topic at the Dec. 13 Eagle Town Council meeting. The event, which has been held in June in prior years, is set to take place on Aug. 11-13 next year. That schedule change has led to pushback...
Mountain town brat shop perfect for weary ski country travelers
Trying to find a great mountain town pit stop that's sure to leave you happy and full during a trip to Summit County? Look no further than Ein Prosit, a Bavarian beer bar with a menu full of unique sausages and delicious sides. Located on Frisco's picturesque Main Street, this...
More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek
A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
Old Vail Trail editions are now digitized through July 1992
Vail in the 1980s can now be relived by locals online as ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org has digitized the Vail Trail newspaper’s weekly collection through July of 1992. The newspaper is now searchable through the free website, which is a service of the Colorado State Library. ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org contains more than 600 newspapers published in Colorado from 1859 up to 2021.
Carnes: Diamond (not exactly in the rough) jubilee
Forty years ago this week, the Westin in Vail opened. After multiple personalities and name changes, it’s now called the Grand Hyatt Vail, but it is still the only hotel in town with its very own chairlift. Fifty years ago this week, the West Vail Liquor Mart and Copper...
Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Donna Caynoski and Hillary McSpadden to new branch brokers
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced that Donna Caynoski is the new branch broker for the Four Seasons Vail office and Hillary McSpadden is the new branch broker for the 230 Bridge Street Vail office location. Their focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers at their respective locations, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.
VIDEO: Wildwood area now open on Vail Mountain as more snow blows in
Eagle County skiers and snowboarders awoke to good snow conditions on Tuesday morning, with Vail Mountain reporting 5 inches of fresh snow and Beaver Creek reporting 6 inches. More snow continued to pile up throughout the ski day, with Vail and Beaver Creek snow stakes showing another 3-4 inches by the time the lifts closed on Tuesday.
Aspen Daily News
Ponyboy finds its place on Aspen map this winter
With ski season kicking into full gear, a new nightlife spot makes its way onto the Aspen map this winter. New Yorkers will likely recognize the name Ponyboy — now, the Brooklyn bar has partnered with the W Aspen for a four-month residency at the hotel. Officially opening to...
Vail Jazz welcomes new programming direction for 2023 festival
Vail Jazz is pleased to announce the 29th Annual Vail Jazz Festival will return to Vail July 11 through Sept. 4, 2023, under the artistic direction of John Clayton with the support of Drew Zaremba. Vail Jazz is poised to thrive in 2023 with renowned artistic and educational leadership, and a strong commitment to carry on the legacies of the late Howard Stone, Tony Gulizia, and Jeff Clayton.
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Just chilling
A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than…
Avon to host fireworks show over Martin Luther King holiday weekend
When: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks: Begin at 6 p.m. to approximately 6:22 p.m. The town of Avon will be launching the fireworks originally scheduled for its Salute to the USA on July 3 over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Fireworks in Avon is set for...
I-70 at Vail Pass reopens as snow piles up in Eagle County
I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound and westbound at 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 8:34 a.m. The road has now reopened. Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, with a...
