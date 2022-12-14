Read full article on original website
Hot Wings
2d ago
is because they're mostly uneducated people and they believe everything that you write or put on paper don't even read the whole article of anything just start flapping them gums good job Russia thank you Trump
Reply(9)
24
Humanity has failed
2d ago
Because of course they are. Sadly, Not the Truth Social panders to the same demographic telephone scammers pander to. For the same reasons.
Reply
25
chuck kelley
2d ago
More impact on Conservative Platforms because they’re so easily led. Even Trump says so. And they know it. But, conveniently sweep that under the rug and howl at the moon.
Reply(13)
38
