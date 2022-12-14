Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through December 15. Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin...
WSET
Efforts move forward for license plate honoring women veterans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is pushing forwards with efforts to make a license plate that honors women veterans. Legislation authorizing the DMV to make the new plate will need to be passed in 2023 by the Virginia General Assembly. But that can't happen until 450 pre-applications with 10 or 20-dollar deposits are made.
WSET
Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
WSET
Special election for 24th House District set following the death of Del. Campbell
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert on Saturday announced writs of election declaring a special election in the 24th House District for January 10, 2023. The seat was previously held by The Honorable Ronnie Campbell, who died on Tuesday. On Thursday, Campbell's wife...
WSET
$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin addresses 'mixed' Virginia labor force statistics, challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is addressing Virginia's labor force following a November economic indicators report. Younkin announced Friday the number of employed residents dropped by 7,426 in November and according to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia showed little change, decreasing by 519 to 4,347,555.
WSET
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
WSET
Gas drops below $3 in Virginia, national average dives
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gas prices across Virginia have taken a nosedive a week before Christmas as gas drops below $3--an early Christmas present for drivers in the state. The $2.99 average is more than 11 cents cheaper than last week and will save dollars at the pump as families set out to travel for the holidays, according to Gasbuddy.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces new permit streamlining and transparency process
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. According to Youngkin, the DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as...
WSET
AAA predicts one of the largest holiday travel seasons on Christmas week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The holiday season leads many to the roads to go celebrate with friends and family, especially this year with fewer COVID restrictions than in 2021. AAA's Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, Morgan Dean, said they're expecting "higher travel numbers than we saw in 2021, and just below the pre-pandemic numbers we saw back in 2019."
Comments / 0