WLOS.com
Missing: SC police searching for 15-year-old boy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy. The Greenville Police Department says at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, 15-year-old Jayden Wooten left his home and has not been heard from since. Police say...
WLOS.com
Upstate SC authorities need help locating missing 16-year-old girl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Officials in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenage girl. The Greenville Police Department says 16-year-old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS on Dec. 15. She was last seen walking away from the facility down...
WLOS.com
McDowell County EMS now one of few in NC to offer blood transfusions in the field
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County has become one of the few counties in the entire state of North Carolina to offer a life-saving service when needed through the county EMS. Henderson County EMS also began offering this service through Pardee UNC Health Care earlier this year. Over...
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
WLOS.com
Search underway for kayaker who disappeared underwater in Great Smoky Mountains
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel are searching for a man who was last seen kayaking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Park Service officials said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface.
WLOS.com
WNC hospitals receive priority guidance for flu antivirals after supplies run thin
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An increase in influenza cases in the Western North Carolina mountains, the state and Southeast region is stressing supplies of medications to treat those who are sick. Over the last week, local hospital leaders were briefed on protocols for distribution. "We received notification from the...
