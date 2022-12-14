ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

WLOS.com

Missing: SC police searching for 15-year-old boy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy. The Greenville Police Department says at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, 15-year-old Jayden Wooten left his home and has not been heard from since. Police say...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Upstate SC authorities need help locating missing 16-year-old girl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Officials in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenage girl. The Greenville Police Department says 16-year-old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS on Dec. 15. She was last seen walking away from the facility down...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Search underway for kayaker who disappeared underwater in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel are searching for a man who was last seen kayaking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Park Service officials said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface.

