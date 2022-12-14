ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios Hollywood announces opening date for Super Nintendo World

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuscI_0jiPcKu500

Get ready to enter the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, as Universal Studios Hollywood announced the opening date for Super Nintendo World.

The highly anticipated land will open to the public on Feb. 17, 2023, a news release said. The new addition to the theme park will feature a new ride, immersive areas and a new restaurant.

Sky5 footage shows Super Nintendo World coming to life at Universal Studios Hollywood

Park visitors can participate in a real-life version of the Mario Kart video game on the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride. The ride will use augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along the track.

Super Nintendo World will also feature interactive gameplay throughout the land. Guests will be able to punch the “?”  blocks to collect digital coins, similar to what Mario does in video games, along with other components.

The interactive areas will come to life with Power-Up bands, a wristband that can be synced with the Universal Studios Hollywood app. The bands have multiple uses, including the ability to collect and store digital coins and keys, enjoy unique interactions with characters, and more, the release said.

The bands come in six designs and can be purchased within the land, at Super Nintendo World retail shops throughout the park and at CityWalk.

Chef Toad will also serve guests food items from his kitchen at Toadstool Café. Daily menu items will include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, “?” Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake, according to a news release.

Guests can also visit the Universal Studios Hollywood website for more information.

The theme park will release more information about the new area soon.

KTLA

KTLA

