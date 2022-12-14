Read full article on original website
Morris County honors chiefs association outgoing president
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners honored Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer recently as he stepped down from his one-year term as President of the Morris County Police Chiefs Association. The organization celebrated Chief Almer at its annual luncheon at the Park Savoy...
Local credit union foundation awards $360,000 in grants to nonprofits
NEW JERSEY – The Affinity Foundation and its Board of Trustees have announce the launch of the Foundation’s new multi-year grant program. This program will provide significant funding opportunities to community partners who serve disadvantaged populations in support of programs that align with the Foundation’s three pillars of focus: education, financial wellbeing and healthcare.
Warren County Commissioner James Kern elected to NJAC board
NEW JERSEY – Warren County Commissioner James R. Kern III is joining the executive board of the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC), the non-partisan organization that advocates for legislation, regulations, and policy directives that empower county governments to operate more effectively and efficiently. Organization members approved the slate...
New Jersey labor market sees solid growth in November
NEW JERSEY – Nonfarm employment increased by 11,700 jobs in November on the continued strength of the private sector, which added 11,400 jobs, the 31st consecutive month of growth dating back to May 2020, according to preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment reached a...
WalletHub: New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is 2022’s state with the 4th worst elder-abuse protections, according to a study done by WalletHub. With over 10% of Americans over age 60 suffering from elder abuse, and seniors especially vulnerable during this period of high inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub Wednesday released its report on 2022’s States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections.
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
Murphy administration highlights public health preparedness for winter months
NEW JERSEY – With multiple respiratory viruses currently circulating throughout the state, the Murphy Administration continues to monitor the situation and support New Jersey’s public health system as the winter months approach. Residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy...
Murphy administration awards $1M in funds for water quality improvement projects to the Lake Hopatcong Commission
LAKE HOPATCONG, NJ –The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection this week announced that the Lake Hopatcong Commission would receive $1 million from the state. These funds are awarded by the state for projects that will improve water quality and reduce the impacts of non-point source pollution from stormwater on publicly accessible lakes throughout New Jersey.
Tired of MVC’s failings, Senator Corrado calls for full service statewide and AAA help
NEW JERSEY – As the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to drag out the return to full-service locations and drivers complain about long rides to get the services they need, Senator Kristin Corrado said it may be time to call AAA for help. “It is inexcusable,” said Corrado...
NJ Department of Agriculture highlights new foods available for school meals
NEW JERSEY – School officials from around New Jersey previewed the newest lunch and breakfast offerings available from food manufacturers for the 2023-24 school year during the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foods Conference at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center on Tuesday. The conference had more...
Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
Gov. Murphy, Commissioner Persichilli urge parents to heed updated CDC recommendations on omicron-targeting COVID vaccinations for young children
NEW JERSEY – Following the recent recommendation made by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children ages six months through five years are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. This updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protections from Omicron, including its BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, officials said.
