An inch of snow is possible in the lowlands on Sunday with another chance of snow coming Tuesday and Thursday before a Christmas Eve warmup. A National Weather Service-issued winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. this afternoon and in the lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Bellingham, Lummi Island, Point Roberts and Sumas. A wind chill advisory remains in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO