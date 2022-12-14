Read full article on original website
KOMO News
'Tragic accident': Washington woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington woman in Maui concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department (MPD) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). The...
KOMO News
Inslee, Ferguson to announce bills to combat gun violence
TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are slated to announce bills to combat gun violence on Monday in Tukwila. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Inslee and Ferguson will discuss several bills for the upcoming legislative session to...
KOMO News
Cold weather shelters open in western Washington as temperatures drop
With temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark in some areas and more lowland snow expected in western Washington, several agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places...
KOMO News
Storm to bring several inches of snow to western Washington by Tuesday evening
SEATTLE — The chance for more lowland snow around western Washington has increased for Monday night through Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are also expected to stick around, creating the possibility for icy roads during the morning commute this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning...
KOMO News
Lowland snow on the way for western Washington
An inch of snow is possible in the lowlands on Sunday with another chance of snow coming Tuesday and Thursday before a Christmas Eve warmup. A National Weather Service-issued winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. this afternoon and in the lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Bellingham, Lummi Island, Point Roberts and Sumas. A wind chill advisory remains in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.
KOMO News
Active weather weekend brings lowland snow, rain
The active, chilly weekend of Puget Sound weather has begun. The National Weather Service issues winter weather advisories for western Whatcom County and the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties "for snowfall with the cold front that will move south through Sunday night. There is potential for freezing rain across Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes as well."
KOMO News
Gas prices drop to lowest in more than a year ahead of holiday travel week
SEATTLE — The average gas price in Washington state dropped further below $4 a gallon, and Seattle isn't far behind. According to GasBuddy's Sunday survey of 775 stations, the Emerald City's cost of gas dipped 15.5 cents per gallon to a $4.13 average since last week. That average is 70.2 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and 10.5 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.
