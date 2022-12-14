Read full article on original website
Additional security at Prairie Hills Middle School Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with Buhler USD 313 are investigating a conversation involving guns at school. At the end of the day on Tuesday, a student reported overhearing a conversation in the hallway. In this conversation, a Prairie Hills Middle School student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school.
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
Wichita North High School reveals new mascot
Wichita North High School revealed its new mascot as the "Rehawks" on Wednesday afternoon.
Second suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder
The second suspect in the disappearance and murder of a Wichita man has now been formally charged. 31-year-old Saul Valenciana was arrested Thursday after a standoff at an apartment near Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita. Valenciana appeared in court Friday to face charges of first degree murder, burglary, and...
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
Driver hospitalized after violent I-70 semi crash
SALINE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Mathiwos G. Gifawessen, 38, Aurora, Colo., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Solomon Road. The semi left the roadway...
Incidents with taser-like device at SPD, SRHC; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited after he allegedly made hostile demonstrations with a weapon at two locations in the city in a matter of minutes. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the north side of the Salina Police Department where an officer was preparing her vehicle for her shift, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Suspect Arrested in Felony Theft at a Rice County Business
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – On Monday, December 12, 2022, Rice County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Felony Theft at a business located in Rice County Kansas. With the assistance of the public a person matching a description of the suspect was located and apprehended for Felony Theft and Driving While Revoked in Hutchinson, Reno County, Kansas by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to...
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
Wichita man arrested for abduction of Arkansas girl
Police arrested a 35-year-old Wichita man on a number of charges out of Arkansas and Kentucky, and a missing teenager from Arkansas was found safe. A Patrol North supervisor in Wichita was contacted early Wednesday by the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, asking for help in finding a missing child. There was information that a 14-year-old girl left her home in Arkansas in early November and had not returned. White County investigators found that she was seen in a convenience store with a man and then left with him in a vehicle. The man was identified as being from Wichita.
Police investigating damage to Salina McDonald's menu board
Police are looking for surveillance video after someone damaged a drive-through menu board at a Salina McDonald's. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, someone used a rock or other object to damage the electronic drive-through menu board at McDonald's, 701 S. Broadway.
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area. Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone...
Derby police chief to retire
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee has announced his retirement, effective July 4th, 2023. Lee has been with the Derby Police Department for 14 years, after serving 28 years with the Wichita Police Department, where he served various roles before becoming deputy chief. In a statement posted on Facebook, Chief Lee...
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
Newton police warn of Facebook scam that swaps a plea to share the post with malicious links
Newton police are warning of a novel new social media scam that relies on your urge to share a post with others to spread.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Savannah Voorhies located safe
The family of Savannah Voorhies said she was located safe Tuesday night in Larned, Kan. "Thank you for your willingness to share," her dad said in an update. "But, thank the Lord she’s safe and sound." Family is worried about safety of a Kansas teenager who was reported missing...
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
11-year-old battling terminal cancer made honorary McPherson police officer
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson police have sworn in DJ Daniel as an honorary officer to raise awareness for childhood cancers. The 11-year-old is currently battling terminal brain cancer. His goal is to join 758 law enforcement agencies. He was sworn in by McPherson Police Chief Golden while at the...
