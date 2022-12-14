I love it when they finally ID a doe case. Imagine someone going missing and you don't know if they are alive or not. 31 years later this family is just as grateful for the police department's hard work!
What a very nice looking young man. To go missing from your loved ones and then two hunters find the remains of a skeleton and now for it to be match to the Mullin family. This has taken a lot of detail forensics and genealogy results from the extended family members and immediate family members. Now, of course it is sad to find out it was a homicide. So, who done it? My oh my. Robert Mullins. Rest in peace with your family members now with you. Gone way too soon.
People's don't care until the shoe is on th other foot. My condolence to his remaining loved ones a mother and father died without knowing where there son was and we don't know how they felt taking this to their grave not knowing her son was dead or killed and heart broken 💔 😔 😪
Related
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
Skeletal Remains Found in Texas Identified as Missing Mother Whose SUV Was Found in a Ditch in 2019
A Teen’s Body Was Found in 1978. Now We Know His Name.
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence
Man accused of dismembering infant daughter found after 2-week search
Idaho police ask for public’s help after tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets
UPDATE: Missing teen from Princeton found dead
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 37