newscentermaine.com
Nor'easter on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
wgbh.org
Dave Epstein: Storm to bring 6-18 inches of snow to northern New England
It's a wet morning across southern New England, but there is snow to the north. Those in ski country will be enjoying 6 to 18 inches of snow through Saturday, depending on the specific area. The bulk of the snow will fall by Saturday afternoon, with lingering snow showers across Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Nor’easter weather updates: Closures, cancellations, tips
The Maine Emergency Management Agency staff, partner agencies, and utility companies are coordinating preparedness efforts in advance of the snowstorm. The National Weather Service forecasts a significant winter storm to bring snow and rain to our state beginning late tonight and continuing into Saturday, though the northeastern portion of the state may get snow into Sunday and beyond.
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
WMTW
Total Weather Alert for inland snow and rain to snow at the coast
Low pressure developing off the Mid Atlantic moves along the New England coast to bring the first big winter storm of the season. With temperatures falling to around freezing tonight, precipitation should fall hard enough to result in mostly snow across the area. Mixing is expected to be an issue along south coastal Maine. Across the interior, snowfall of 8-12 inches or more is expected, with lower amounts due to mixing along the coast. The storm will linger and continue to bring periods of snow to parts of the area through Saturday. High pressure brings quieter weather for most of the workweek, and then another coastal storm is possible just before Christmas.
Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Friday/Saturday Nor’easter
As Maine prepares for its first winter-weather nor'easter of the year, many people have been asking the question, 'how much snow are we going to get?'. Well, until this morning, that question was fairly hard to answer, at least according to Maine meteorologists, because of the storm's potential to shift its track.
WMTW
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine in end of week storm: What to expect
MAINE — New trends are showing snow pulling farther toward the coast as Friday's storm continues to approach. Maine's Total Weather team is tracking what could be Maine's first big snowfall of the season. The latest trends call for more snow, and less rain at the coast, as the...
laconiadailysun.com
iheart.com
WMUR.com
Crashes, spinouts reported in parts of New Hampshire as winter storm pushes through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to weather-related crashes across New Hampshire asa strong winter storm moved across the state. Sgt. Anthony Pratt, of the New Hampshire State Police, said reports of storm-related crashes started to come in around 5 a.m. >> Weather alerts. By 9 a.m., state police said...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as strong winter storm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by early Friday morning in New Hampshire as a strong winter storm started moving through New Hampshire. Up to a foot of snow is possible in some areas Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and...
