East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk

Richard Anthony Miller died December 1, 2022 in Port Washington, New York. He was 77 years of age. Dick was the eldest of three children of Anthony George Miller and... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He was 86. He retired after a long career as a television and theatrical scenic designer. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virginia; and his son John of Austin, Texas. 16 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO