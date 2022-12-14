East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk

Read full article on original website
27east.com
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
The appearance of two flatbed trucks laden with what appeared to be transformers outside the Long Island Power Authority substation on the Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike on Thursday, December 15, set... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Southampton Town Planning Board’s Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project
It’s all over but the lawsuits. A decade-long, often convoluted and always controversial process came to an end on December 8, when a majority of the members of the Southampton... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
Resolution calling public hearing on Calverton moratorium pulled from Town Board’s agenda
Updated-10:40 a.m.: The resolution calling a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on industrial development in Calverton has been pulled from the packet of resolutions scheduled to be acted on by the Town Board Tuesday night. There was no discussion of that resolution — or any of the 30 resolutions...
27east.com
Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal
Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Village Board Approves New Zoning Rules for Historically Black Neighborhoods
The Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of a special zoning district for the three historically Black beachfront communities on the east side of the village.... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase
The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
27east.com
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor’s Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting
A resolution to establish a vacant property registry — an initiative championed by Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren — was tabled on December 8 after Village Board members Bill Manger,... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness....
27east.com
Hampton Bays Man Convicted in 2020 Murder of Romantic Rival From Sag Harbor
Alcides Lopez Cambara’s murderous jealousy and greed ensured that Marco Grisales would never celebrate another birthday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release announcing a... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
27east.com
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
27east.com
Portable Toilet, Offering ‘Dignity’ to Workers, Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack
When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go — even when you’re in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That’s... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022 by 27Speaks.
27east.com
Richard Anthony Miller of Remsenburg Dies December 1
Richard Anthony Miller died December 1, 2022 in Port Washington, New York. He was 77 years of age. Dick was the eldest of three children of Anthony George Miller and... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He was 86. He retired after a long career as a television and theatrical scenic designer. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virginia; and his son John of Austin, Texas. 16 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26
On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian “Angel” in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Middle School Breaks Records at State Youth and Government Conference
Westhampton Beach Middle School broke records last month at the New York State YMCA Youth and Government Conference. The cohort of 36 students, which traveled to Albany in November for... more. Heart of the Hamptons hosted its 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday at Coopers ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Vehicles Stolen in East Hampton Connected to Violent Gang Involved in Shooting Outside Zeldin Household, and in Farmingville Murder
The theft of two vehicles from an East Hampton Village property last spring entwined the Village Police in a countywide investigation of a criminal street gang that is accused of... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on... more. Next week will be the winter equinox, the official calendar start of winter. Are you ... 15 Dec 2022 by Andrew Messinger.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
tbrnewsmedia.com
PJSD facilities proposal defeated narrowly, turf field plan firmly rejected
In a public referendum held Monday, Dec. 12, Port Jefferson School District residents voted down two ballot measures totaling $25 million in school infrastructure improvements. With nearly 1,000 district residents turning out in wintry weather, just 24 votes would separate the yeas and nays on Proposition 1, a $23.1 million...
Woman, 32, killed in Long Island house fire, 3 others injured
Suffolk County officials are investigating a house fire that killed a woman and injured three others on Long Island early this morning, according to officials.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
