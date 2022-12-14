ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk

27east.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal

Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase

The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Richard Anthony Miller of Remsenburg Dies December 1

Richard Anthony Miller died December 1, 2022 in Port Washington, New York. He was 77 years of age. Dick was the eldest of three children of Anthony George Miller and... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He was 86. He retired after a long career as a television and theatrical scenic designer. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virginia; and his son John of Austin, Texas. 16 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
27east.com

Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26

On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian “Angel” in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

PJSD facilities proposal defeated narrowly, turf field plan firmly rejected

In a public referendum held Monday, Dec. 12, Port Jefferson School District residents voted down two ballot measures totaling $25 million in school infrastructure improvements. With nearly 1,000 district residents turning out in wintry weather, just 24 votes would separate the yeas and nays on Proposition 1, a $23.1 million...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature

Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.

Comments / 0

Community Policy