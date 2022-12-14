Billie Eilish Duets With Labrinth As Surprise For Hometown Crowd During Concert: Watch

Image Credit: JA/Everett Collection/SplashNews

Billie Eilish had plenty of special additions for her series of hometown concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on her Happier Than Ever tour. The popstar, 20, began the three-night run with a surprise appearance by Labrinth on Tuesday, December 13. Late in the show, the singer, 33, came out and sang two of his songs with Billie for an epic surprise.

The singer, who composed the original music for Euphoria, kicked off his surprise appearance by playing his 2019 cut “Mount Everest,” and then Billie dueted with him on an upcoming song “I’ve Never Felt So Alone,” per Setlist.fm. As the two singers performed “I’ve Never Felt So Alone,” lights flashed behind them in the videos captured by fans on Twitter. Labrinth rocked a sheer black shirt and pants with a black-and-white photo of a face printed on them. He gave a better look at the outfit on his Instagram Story.

The first of the hometown concerts featured a few more surprises for fans. Billie played a whopping 32-song set, loaded with familiar classics like “bad guy” and “Happier Than Ever.” She also performed “my future” for the first time on the tour, and since it’s nearly Christmas, she also included a cover of the classic Judy Garland carol “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” before performing her final two songs.

Labrinth’s surprise appearance also came at the end of an epic year for the singer. He received two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the tracks “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired,” which he wrote for Euphoria, which he’d won an Emmy for writing songs for in 2019. He’s also gearing up to release his third solo album Ends And Beginnings in August 2023.

Billie has two more hometown shows on her Happier Than Ever tour, and she’ll pick back up with some international dates next year, but it’s nice to see that she’ll have some time to relax and spend time with family for the holidays after the shows. Before Christmas begins, sources close to the Grammy-winner revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she has big plans with her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. “Billie’s family goes all out for Christmas and they have a lot to celebrate this year. Jesse will absolutely be included in all their holiday plans. He will include her in his as well. Jesse is very close with Billie’s brother,” they said.