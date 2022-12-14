ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Are Having One of Best Seasons For a Duo All-Time

By Patrick McAvoy
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in basketball so far this season and one of the biggest reasons why is the play of young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum and Brown have led the way for Boston for the last few years, but both of them have taken major steps forward this season and are in the middle of the best seasons of both of their young careers.

Tatum is front and center in the NBA's Most Valuable Player award race and even has sat atop NBA.com's MVP ladder in each of the last two weeks. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 30.2 points and 8.3 rebounds to go along with 4.1 assists per game. Tatum isn't just scoring the ball as well, he's been extremely efficient which as led to such a large jump in his play.

Brown has been no slouch himself. The 26-year-old is averaging career-highs across the board with 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game to go along with the highest efficiency of his career as well.

Tatum and Brown have carried the load for Boston so much so that they average a combined 56.8 points each night when the Celtics take the court. If the season were to end today, that would place them as the third-highest scoring duo of all-time in a single season.

The top mark currently is held by James Harden and Russell Westbrook after averaging a combined 61.9 points per game during the 2019-20 season and Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are No. 2 with a combined 57.2 points per game in the 2000-01 campaign.

It certainly wouldn't be bad company for the star Boston duo to join.

