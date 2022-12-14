LARGO — Appointments to the city’s many advisory boards rarely, if ever, warrant discussion among city commissioners at public meetings. Commissioners recruit and nominate citizens to serve on the boards and the appointments receive unanimous approval. In fact, the items are so commonplace that they are placed on the consent docket, which includes routine administrative matters, and the only mention of them is when the mayor thanks the citizens for volunteering.

