Beach Beacon
Fired director not allowed to serve on Largo advisory board
LARGO — Appointments to the city’s many advisory boards rarely, if ever, warrant discussion among city commissioners at public meetings. Commissioners recruit and nominate citizens to serve on the boards and the appointments receive unanimous approval. In fact, the items are so commonplace that they are placed on the consent docket, which includes routine administrative matters, and the only mention of them is when the mayor thanks the citizens for volunteering.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council rejects recommendation for Harbour Island hotel
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbour Island neighbors once again filled Tampa city council chambers fighting to keep a 10-story hotel out of their community. For now, they can sleep soundly after the city council voted to reject a recommendation to accept the proposal, but this may not be the end of the story.
tampabeacon.com
Tarpon Springs commission rejects housing project
TARPON SPRINGS — Developers found themselves barking up the wrong tree after being dogged by questions of the compatibility of a proposed 52.2-acre, 52-home subdivision on Highland Avenue and Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs. The Tarpon Springs City Commission voted 4-1 to deny a request to rezone the property...
Beach Beacon
CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America
CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
Beach Beacon
In Pinellas, tough construction economy delays affordable housing
Amid sharp cost-of-living increases, Pinellas County officials have positioned affordable housing as a top priority, with at least nine yet-unbuilt affordable or mixed-income developments approved for county funding. But three of those projects, totaling 370 affordable units, are on hold as developers seek more funding. A fourth, the 96-unit Seminole...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
The Laker/Lutz News
Saddlebrook request to get extra public hearing
The Pasco County Commission wants the community to have another chance to hear about proposed changes at Saddlebrook Resort, in Wesley Chapel, and to have the opportunity to weigh in on them. The county board voted to continue the request to the public hearings portion of its Feb. 7 meeting,...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg fires several key city staff leaders
The city administration has fired two directors and a manager within one month for reasons unknown. Alfred Wendler, director of property management and real estate. His termination was effective as of Dec. 9. There’s no record of a letter. DiAnna Rawleigh, pavement and traffic director. Her termination was effective...
Beach Beacon
Ongoing: Markets, groups and activities
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will re-open for its ninth season on Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. The market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. The Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
Nature’s Food Patch Market & Cafés in Clearwater and downtown Dunedin, working with local nonprofits HEP and Dunedin Cares, is collecting healthy organic foods to donate to families in need through Dec. 31. Customers shopping at Nature’s Food Patch can simply grab and purchase a pre-packaged $10 bag...
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
Bay News 9
Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief
TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at The Citadel. The students are James Moore and Lucien Summers-Powell, both of Palm Harbor. The dean's list recognizes cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Beaches news briefs
MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beaches Rotary Club received many thousands of new children's clothes for children in foster care and needy families for Christmas. All the clothes are donations from the M. Hidary company in New York. The club is also sending many new clothes to Ft. Myers to...
stpetecatalyst.com
New St. Pete townhome development is underway
Belleair Development Group’s new luxury townhome community on 87th Avenue is underway, and the local developer has officially opened a sales gallery. The team held a grand opening for its sales gallery Tuesday evening at 669 1st Ave. North, near the future 92-unit townhome community called the Terraces at 87th.
The Laker/Lutz News
Union rep says Pasco needs to ask itself: Why are firefighters leaving?
The two new members of the Pasco County Commission had barely warmed up their seats on the board before hearing about the increasing number of the county’s firefighters that are resigning. “In the year 2022 alone, we’ve had 49 resignations, and that number will undoubtedly grow before the end...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas transit agency: Where’s our $600,000?
Every day, hundreds rely on Pinellas County’s on-demand transportation service for older people and those with disabilities to get around town. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority works with the Washington-based software company GOIN’ to coordinate those rides, including collecting co-pays and working with providers like Uber and Lyft.
fox13news.com
Transportation officials making progress on new Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is closing out 2022 with a lot checked off its to-do list for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project in the Tampa Bay area. The project has come a long way since FOX 13 last checked in on the progress in February....
Beach Beacon
Largo's Lights of Lake Park Estates turns 30
LARGO — The Lights of Lake Park Estates, a multi-neighborhood display featuring miles of colorful Christmas lights that benefits Suncoast Hospice, has been wowing kids, and adults, since 1993. The now 30-year-old, monthlong event was created as a tribute to longtime resident Ruby Dow, who lived her last days...
