ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away. Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding after person hit along I-385 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they’re responding to a crash along I-385 near exit 23. Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling along I-385. According to the Coroner’s Office, officials are still at the scene, so details about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Final Day of Operation Coat Drive

Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. A Furman Professor is now suing the university. Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley. Updated:...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley

Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 10 minutes ago. |. A Furman Professor is now suing the university. Final Day of Operation Coat Drive. Updated: 2...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Road blocked after car damages power lines on Wade Hampton Blvd.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a bank robbery suspect was arrested quickly on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Regions Bank on South Pine Street around 1:15 p.m. According to employees, a suspect entered the bank wearing all black with a red mask over his face and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Bicyclist hit by two trucks in Greenville passes away

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was hit and killed by two trucks in Greenville Tuesday night. According to troopers, a bicyclist was heading north on Pleasantburg Drive when it was hit by a Dodge pickup that was heading south. The bicyclist was then hit by a second pickup truck.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge GA man for drugs following foot chase in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Georgia man is in jail for drug charges after leading deputies on a foot chase early Wednesday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol near Tamassee due to criminal activity when they...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy