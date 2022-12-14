ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Cards let it fly from distance, beat Grand Lake with 3-point barrage

Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier refers to his team as being vertically challenged, but the Cardinals’ lack of height didn’t matter in a 66-37 win over Grand Lake Thursday in the Iowa/Mallett Builders basketball tournament. The Cardinals (12-6) made up for the lack of height with a long-range...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ragin’ Cajuns win fifth straight, Cowboys say they’re close

Signs of improvement ended in sighs of disappointment at the Legacy Center. In front of a season-best crowd of 2,101 Thursday night, the Cowboys fought Interstate 10 foe Louisiana-Lafayette in a spirited contest worthy of a rivalry. Down the stretch it was the 10-1 Ragin’ Cajuns who made enough plays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Former Cowgirl comes home, winningest coach in program history returns with ULM

Brooks Donald Williams makes her return to the McNeese State campus. And the Cowgirls also make their return after a two-week hiatus. A former McNeese women’s basketball coach who took the Cowgirls to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, Donald Williams will bring a her Louisiana-Monroe team to the Legacy Center today for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tors’ Martin, Thomson own paint

WESTLAKE — Sulphur used its size in the lane to overcome ball control troubles Tuesday night to beat host Westlake 49-31. Forwards Reese Martin and Emma Thomson scored more than half of the Tors’ points. Martin led the way with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double plus five assists, while Thomson missed the double-double mark by a rebound with 11 points, nine boards and five steals.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys overcome flaws to beat UL-Monroe

Moments of flow and moments of flaw is the best way to describe Wednesday night’s Cowgirls performance. McNeese State toppled Louisiana-Monroe 76-66 in the Cowgirls’ final home game of 2022. They also knocked off former McNeese head coach Brooks Donald-Williams, who was making her first appearance in the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY.com

Vermilion Catholic booster wins car with hole-in-one

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — It’s not often when a non-professional golfer hits a shot worth over $30,000. But that’s exactly what happened back in October, when Collin Mire, 20, won a GMC SUV by hitting a hole-in-one at a fundraising golf tournament for the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Anita Louise (Bourque) Smith

Anita Louise (Bourque) Smith, born in Lake Charles, on Dec. 8, 1946, daughter of the late Eddie Bourque and Georgette (Smith) Bourque, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the age of 76. Anita attended St. Margaret Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of kids at Nee Nee’s Day...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Mary Lucia Tyson LeBlanc

Mary Lucia Tyson LeBlanc, 71, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Lake Charles, La., to Eddie Alton and Florence Rebecca Tyson on Sept. 21, 1951. Mary was a Sulphur High School Class of 1969 graduate. On...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Julia Mae Dozier

Julia Mae Dozier was born on Jan. 13, 1931, in Grand Chenier, La., to the late Albert Dozier and Ellen Washington Dozier. Julia lived for her family and friends, “Food tastes better when shared.” Among her greatest joys was being with her family. None could compare to her cooking. When she heard you were coming for a visit, the cooking would start. If not prepared by her, it just didn’t “Taste good, or it was too salty.” Beside her love for family and food, she loved flowers. If you needed a corsage or boutonniere, she was the one to mention it to.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dr. Ben J. Guilbeau

Dr. Ben J. Guilbeau, 89 years old, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 6, 1933, to Dr. Ben and Natolia Castille Guilbeau in Sunset, La. Dr. Guilbeau was valedictorian of his graduating class at Sunset High School. He went...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Robert Devon Martin

Robert Devon Martin passed peacefully Oct. 30, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Spalitta, Robin Ramey, Diane Merhgut (preceded by Debbie, Dru and Missy); brother, Gary Dean Martin; sister-in-law, Beverly Martin; and countless nieces nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. His legacy continues. Bob was born and raised in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

AJ Goodfriend

AJ Goodfriend, 86, of Sulphur, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, following a lengthy illness. AJ was born in Hackberry, and was a member of the Sulphur High School Class of 1954. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. AJ was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and 4th Degree Knight with Knight of Columbus Council 3015. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He worked as an Insulator for Local 112 for over 40 years, working in various local refineries. AJ loved traveling with his wife, deer hunting and fishing. He loved time with family; especially teaching his grandchildren how to hunt. AJ will be remembered as a strong-willed man and as a person with whom you always knew “where you stood.”
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Myron Bunch

Myron Bunch, of Sulphur, La., passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, in his home at the age of 92. Mr. Bunch was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Westlake, La., to the late John and Salena Wing Bunch. He was the second youngest and last surviving of seven children.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

‘True Mayor of North Sulphur:’ Wilmer Dugas recognized for decades of service

At the Monday Sulphur City Council meeting, Council Member Joy Abshire referred to him as the “True Mayor of North Sulphur.” She was talking about Wilmer Dugas who served on the City Council for 20 years. He was at the meeting to be recognized for his dedication and service to his community. Earlier in the week, Mayor Danahay had issued a proclamation at the 85-year-old’s well-attended retirement party, naming it Wilmer Dugas day.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Extra day added to holiday break for Calcasieu students

The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend the Christmas holiday break by one day at Tuesday’s meeting. Calcasieu Parish students will begin their holiday break on Monday, Dec. 19 and return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Initially, the break was scheduled to begin for students on...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Developer withdraws zoning request for landfill in Jeff Davis

A local developer’s plan to build a construction and demolition debris landfill near Welsh appears off the table after the applicant pulled its request with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury. A separate request to rezone property on La 383 near Iowa for a small engine repair business is...
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition. Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well. “I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.
WESTLAKE, LA

