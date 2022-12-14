Julia Mae Dozier was born on Jan. 13, 1931, in Grand Chenier, La., to the late Albert Dozier and Ellen Washington Dozier. Julia lived for her family and friends, “Food tastes better when shared.” Among her greatest joys was being with her family. None could compare to her cooking. When she heard you were coming for a visit, the cooking would start. If not prepared by her, it just didn’t “Taste good, or it was too salty.” Beside her love for family and food, she loved flowers. If you needed a corsage or boutonniere, she was the one to mention it to.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO