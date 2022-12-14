Read full article on original website
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Center From Paul VI
UVA has entered the mix for a talented 2024 center from Northern Virginia
chathamstartribune.com
Celebrate the season with the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Pittsylvania County and Danville round-ballers will have an opportunity to test their skills during Christmas break as a local tradition returns to the home court. The former holiday basketball tournament — started more than 30 years ago and held the week between Christmas and New Years — is back and is named after a beloved GW High School basketball coach — the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
Lawyer for slain football player's parents: UVA made a 'mistake'
A lawyer representing the parents of slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry said the university made a "mistake" handling a potential threat posed by the alleged shooter.
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
streakingthelawn.com
Just how good is new UVA football quarterback Tony Muskett?
In order to address a thin quarterback room for the Virginia Cavaliers, Tony Elliott and his staff utilized the transfer portal to add Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett. The presumption is that Muskett will compete with rising junior Jay Woolfolk for the starting role. But what exactly is UVA getting out of their new quarterback acquisition and what does this mean for their outlook going forward? Let’s dive into it.
Franklin News Post
First loss of season is by one point
Patrick Henry and Franklin County traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes before the Patriots were able to pull ahead for a 62-61 non-district boys varsity basketball win of the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite placing...
NBC News
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out
The parents of D’Sean Perry, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed four weeks ago, are speaking publicly for the first time with NBC News today. The family spoke with Kerry Sanders about their enduring pain.Dec. 15, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
WSET
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WSLS
Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
WSET
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
WSLS
Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?
SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
Franklin News Post
In last public words, Roanoke tech entrepreneur speaks of his faith in God
For those who turned out to celebrate the life of a man described as a pioneer and leader in the technology ecosystem of Southwest Virginia and beyond, Bonz Hart had a message:. “I’m not the star of the show,” Hart said in a video, taken several weeks before he died...
