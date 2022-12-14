ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Celebrate the season with the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

Pittsylvania County and Danville round-ballers will have an opportunity to test their skills during Christmas break as a local tradition returns to the home court. The former holiday basketball tournament — started more than 30 years ago and held the week between Christmas and New Years — is back and is named after a beloved GW High School basketball coach — the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
DANVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Just how good is new UVA football quarterback Tony Muskett?

In order to address a thin quarterback room for the Virginia Cavaliers, Tony Elliott and his staff utilized the transfer portal to add Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett. The presumption is that Muskett will compete with rising junior Jay Woolfolk for the starting role. But what exactly is UVA getting out of their new quarterback acquisition and what does this mean for their outlook going forward? Let’s dive into it.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

First loss of season is by one point

Patrick Henry and Franklin County traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes before the Patriots were able to pull ahead for a 62-61 non-district boys varsity basketball win of the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite placing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?

SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
ROANOKE, VA

