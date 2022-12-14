Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Ransomware attack may have breached data of 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries
CMS said a ransomware attack on a subcontractor may have affected as many as 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries and breached such personal data as Social Security numbers and bank account numbers. Healthcare Management Solutions, which processes Medicare eligibility, entitlement records and premium payments, experienced a ransomware attack Oct. 8, CMS said....
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare employee inappropriately accesses 1,600 patient records
An employee at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare inappropriately accessed 1,600 patient records from December 2020 to December 2021. On Aug. 24, the Labor Department notified the health system that one of its employees had been involved in a data privacy incident and disclosed several hundred patients' demographic information to individuals involved in unemployment benefits fraud, according to a Dec. 6 news release from the health system.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Netflix model for antibiotics has potential to curb drug shortages
A bill proposing the federal government pay in advance for unlimited antibiotics, à la Netflix subscription style, is getting renewed attention amid the ongoing shortage of amoxicillin, The New York Times reported Dec. 16. The PASTEUR Act, introduced in 2020 to need $6 billion, would disrupt the way drugmakers...
beckershospitalreview.com
The biggest misconception about health system CFOs
The contemporary hospital or health system CFO is a strategic partner to the CEO and is involved in virtually every aspect of the organization, from mergers and acquisitions to restructuring, strategic planning and patient experience and outcomes. Brenda McCormick, CFO of Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, told Becker's Hospital Review...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 subvariants expand their dominance to 76% of cases: 10 CDC notes
As researchers continue to test the efficacy of the bivalent boosters and COVID-19 treatments, about 3 in 4 COVID-19 infections are from omicron subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 and XBB, CDC data shows. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 17, the CDC estimates that BQ.1.1 accounts...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals, health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs in 2022
Below are six hospitals and health systems that launched a new Oracle Cerner EHR system, announced plans to do so, or renewed a contract in 2022. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The hospital had previously used Meditech as its EHR vendor.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare companies with more than $1B debt
Moody’s Investors Services put together a report on the companies with a credit rating of B3 negative and lower. The 34 healthcare companies on the B3N list have nearly $65 billion in outstanding debt; that’s almost double the $33 billion in debt from January 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the world.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medicare telehealth utilization: 7 trends to know
Only 15 percent of patients who were eligible for Medicare fee-for-service telehealth used the service in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Dec. 15 telehealth utilization report from CMS. CMS analyzed data from Medicare Fee-for-Service Part B claims data and Medicare enrollment information for beneficiaries who utilized telehealth...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 tests are free again amid case uptick
The U.S. resumed its program that ships four free COVID-19 tests to every household Dec. 15 as the mostly vaccinated but scarcely boosted nation braces for a winter surge in cases. The resurgence of the offer is part of the federal government's larger COVID-19 preparedness plan for the winter, which...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals, health systems moving to the cloud in 2022
The following hospitals and health systems have moved their electronic health record systems or digital infrastructures to the cloud, or announced plans to do so, in 2022:. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system. Under the partnership, Hartford will leverage Google Cloud's healthcare Data Engine, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make its healthcare data more accessible and actionable.
WebMD
When Feds Pull Subsidy, Cost of Paxlovid Will Hit Americans Hard
Dec. 7, 2022 -- About 6 million Americans have received the medication Paxlovid for free to prevent COVID-19 hospitalization and even death. But next year, the government will no longer subsidize the cost, and Americans will have to pay for the Pfizer drug just like any other medicine. The cost...
beckershospitalreview.com
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes
A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 defibrillation methods increase survivability
A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
beckershospitalreview.com
Harvest time, competing with the coasts on salary: The world of a rural health system CIO
Running health IT for a rural health system presents a unique set of challenges — and opportunities. Just ask Brad Reimer. He's the CIO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, the nation's largest rural health system with 47 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across eight states. For one, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Safety work relies too much on clinicians' heroism
A national patient safety effort that standardizes best practices across all U.S. hospitals is required to achieve and sustain meaningful improvements in patient care, five patient safety experts said in a NEJM Catalyst article published Dec. 12. The pandemic erased years of progress in preventing healthcare-associated infections and other adverse...
Metaverse and Space May Be Cybercriminals’ Playgrounds in 2023
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- As technology continues to evolve for business and personal use, cybercriminals are also leveraging innovation for attacks. Experian’s 10th annual Data Breach Industry Forecast includes six predictions for 2023 addressing the expanded landscapes that cybercriminals are expected to play in, such as the metaverse, and their favored modes of attack including using deepfakes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005227/en/ Experian releases its 10th annual Data Breach Industry Forecast for 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
