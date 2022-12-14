Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side
Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.
Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status
Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized
Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
3 Lions predictions for Week 15 vs. Jets
Heading into Week 15, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will be taking on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. This game will provide a matchup of two teams that currently find themselves in playoff contention. Ahead of this Lions-Jets matchup, we will be giving our Lions Week 15 predictions.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols
The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans special teams coach Frank Ross relishes in teamers having success on offense, defense
Frank Ross has a limited amount of players on the 53-man roster he can work with to form his special teams units which cover kickoffs, punts, returns, and field goal tries and blocks. Typical Ross is working with reserves on the Houston Texans roster. When injuries hit, those reserves are...
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s bold CFP take will put Georgia on notice
Thanks to the USC Trojans’ loss to the Utah Utes in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, the Ohio State Buckeyes ended up moving into the No. 4 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Ohio State will square off with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal round. The odds do […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s bold CFP take will put Georgia on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones’ true feelings on Josh McDaniels, Patriots’ new offensive coaches
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went from playing under one of the most accomplished offensive coordinators in NFL history as a rookie to playing in an unusual and inexperienced (at least offensively) coaching setup in Year 2. The transition from Josh McDaniels to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge has...
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Falcons
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some New Orleans Saints Week 15 predictions. They are set to host the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. New Orleans is coming off its bye week after losing two in a row. Most recently, the team lost a one-point game to […] The post New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Saleh raises eyebrows with Zach Wilson ‘trust’ comments
Zach Wilson will replace the injured Mike White at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. But whether the Jets believe in Wilson and trust him in their crucial game against the Detroit Lions might still be in question. Wilson was benched after a brutal Week 11 performance against...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest on one major issue with Buccaneers offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had quite a roller-coaster season on the offensive side of the ball. For one, the reigning NFC South champions continue to have a difficult time converting crucial third downs. The Buccaneers head into their upcoming Week 15 home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals ranking at 21st in the NFL in […] The post Tom Brady gets brutally honest on one major issue with Buccaneers offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama
Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans’ injury report vs. Chiefs setting up for a bloodbath
The 1-11-1 Texans already had a steep hill to climb if they wanted to beat the 10-3 Chiefs in Week 15. However, after Houston released their final injury report of a week, it appears their path to defeating Kansas City has become much more difficult. Heading into their matchup with...
