Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO