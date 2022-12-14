ST. PETE BEACH — There will soon be five extra sets of eyes weighing in and giving city commissioners their opinions on city projects in the Pass-A-Grille Historic District. During their Dec. 6 meeting, city commissioners agreed to adopt a policy that requires staff to seek suggestions and input from the Historic Preservation Board before undertaking many projects in Pass-a-Grille. The historic board will then have an opportunity to present its recommendations and opinions to the City Commission, as an advisory group, in a non-binding report.

2 DAYS AGO