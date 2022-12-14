Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Fired director not allowed to serve on Largo advisory board
LARGO — Appointments to the city’s many advisory boards rarely, if ever, warrant discussion among city commissioners at public meetings. Commissioners recruit and nominate citizens to serve on the boards and the appointments receive unanimous approval. In fact, the items are so commonplace that they are placed on the consent docket, which includes routine administrative matters, and the only mention of them is when the mayor thanks the citizens for volunteering.
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
TARPON SPRINGS — The Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. This family-friendly nature hike will take visitors on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats of "our...
Hope Villages of America's CEO resigns after shelter volunteers quit
A week after Hope Villages of America told ABC Action News its CEO, Kirk Ray Smith, resigned after six years with the nonprofit, the I-Team is revealing more about what led up to his departure.
Commission Set to Vote on South Florida Avenue Recommendations Monday
Lakeland city commissioners are poised to recommend that the Florida Department of Transportation maintain a three-lane configuration on South Florida Avenue in Dixieland and remove the current temporary concrete barriers to accommodate sidewalks that would be 11 to 12 feet wide. A resolution that commissioners will consider on Monday morning...
Beach Beacon
Historic board will have greater say in Pass-a-Grille issues
ST. PETE BEACH — There will soon be five extra sets of eyes weighing in and giving city commissioners their opinions on city projects in the Pass-A-Grille Historic District. During their Dec. 6 meeting, city commissioners agreed to adopt a policy that requires staff to seek suggestions and input from the Historic Preservation Board before undertaking many projects in Pass-a-Grille. The historic board will then have an opportunity to present its recommendations and opinions to the City Commission, as an advisory group, in a non-binding report.
Beach Beacon
New council member chosen in Belleair Beach
BELLEAIR BEACH — The city council has picked Belinda Livingstone to replace former council member Glenn Gunn, who resigned with a little more than a year left on his term. There were four candidates who qualified to fill the open council seat: Mark Chester, Brad Greer, Michael “Todd” Harper, and Livingstone. At a special meeting on Nov. 28, each candidate gave a short presentation and answered questions from the six council members who would make the selection.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
Beach Beacon
In Pinellas, tough construction economy delays affordable housing
Amid sharp cost-of-living increases, Pinellas County officials have positioned affordable housing as a top priority, with at least nine yet-unbuilt affordable or mixed-income developments approved for county funding. But three of those projects, totaling 370 affordable units, are on hold as developers seek more funding. A fourth, the 96-unit Seminole...
Beach Beacon
Indian Shores holiday events set records
INDIAN SHORES — Police Chief Rick Swann began the “No-Shave November” fundraiser and Holiday Toy Drive back in 2019 during his first year as chief. Back then the Indian Shores Police Department raised $1,500 and collected a respectable amount of toys and children’s clothing in support of two local charities: Santa’s Angels and Clothes To Kids.
Tampa's relaunched rental assistance program has paid out $2.3 million
TAMPA, Fla. — Since the city of Tampa relaunched its rental assistance program in October, it's paid out roughly $2.3 million to qualifying applicants. The money comes from the city's general fund and helps Tampa residents with move-in and rental assistance. Depending on someone's situation, the city covers everything...
St. Petersburg announces annual NYE fireworks show
The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at The Citadel. The students are James Moore and Lucien Summers-Powell, both of Palm Harbor. The dean's list recognizes cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
thetampabay100.com
St. Pete explores next steps for Manhattan Casino
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and city officials are reevaluating the future of the Manhattan Casino in the Midtown area now that the lease with The Callaloo Group has expired. The group re-opened a food hall inside the historic building in late 2021, but defaulted just three months later. Welch...
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
Beach Beacon
Largo's Lights of Lake Park Estates turns 30
LARGO — The Lights of Lake Park Estates, a multi-neighborhood display featuring miles of colorful Christmas lights that benefits Suncoast Hospice, has been wowing kids, and adults, since 1993. The now 30-year-old, monthlong event was created as a tribute to longtime resident Ruby Dow, who lived her last days...
Families fight for closure over Tampa's lost College Hill Cemetery.
Families are asking for help getting closure over the final resting place of those buried at the lost College Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
Beach Beacon
CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America
CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
osceolahsnews.com
Lighting up Largo Central Park
The annual winter lights have decorated Largo Central Park once again for the month of December. The lights are set up all over the park, including wrapped around the trees and on street posts. A student at Osceola, Maisie, said, “I went to see the lights, and there were so many people”. The eye-catching lights attract tourists and locals alike every year.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin History Notes: Two-thirds metal tree is better than none
Dunedin has had a community Christmas Tree for over 140 years. Pioneer stories and diaries mentions that the community of Dunedin would pick a cedar tree and place it near the waterfront what is known as Edgewater Park today. Families would gather and sing holiday songs around the decorated tree and then exchange gifts to friends and family.
Possible Hillsborough school boundary changes could affect thousands of students
The Hillsborough County school district may close up to seven schools if it changes its school attendance boundaries.
