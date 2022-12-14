ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouts view: Newest Ohio State verbal, 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

By Michael Chen
 2 days ago
The Buckeyes found their 2023 answer at quarterback on Wednesday when former washington commit Lincoln Kienholz made his flip to Ohio State official.

After the decommitment of brock glenn, Ryan Day went into scramble mode to fill the open spot in the class, and the effort has paid off.

As a former scout for Prep RedZone, and having identified major college players as early as their eighth grade year, I love to give my input on what my scout’s eyes see from a newly committed Ohio State prospect. Here is what I saw when watching Kienholz’s Hudl tape.

Before getting into Kienholz’s performance on the field, knowing he is a three-sport star (baseball, basketball) made me very excited to break down his film. With great size at 6 feet, 3 inches and 195 pounds, he has the frame to add more than a few pounds when he arrives in Columbus and gets integrated into the weight room and training table.

Clearly, a great athlete, Kienholz’s arm is above average. It is not quite elite, but it’s pretty darn good. He shows very impressive touch on deep and intermediate throws, while his accuracy shines on his shorter attempts. Kienholz’s athleticism shows when the play breaks down, and he has to move out of the pocket. He is a very solid runner who can move the chains when needed. The footwork is impressive, squaring his shoulders to make throws on the move.

Kienholz is a winner, having won four straight state titles in football while being named the 11AA player of the year and becoming South Dakota’s all-time passing leader. Expect him to redshirt his first year in Columbus, as he adds weight and gets used to a higher competition level. The Buckeyes received a pledge from high floor quarterback, even if Kienholz’s ceiling isn’t as high as some of Day’s recent recruits.

