It may be safe to say that the Ferrelli family of Natick has created a family dynasty of holiday light displays, a magical flow of spirit that shines on from Brooke’s home at 62 Pond St. all the way over to her brother’s place at 34 Pheasant Hollow Road. We profiled Brooke’s set-up last year, an extensive labor of love that includes lights, inflatables, a fire pit, gifts for the kids, and more. This year we stopped by her brother Gregg’s house to see how his family rings in the season.

NATICK, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO