The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Bedford Citizen Holiday Break Notice
The staff of The Bedford Citizen will be on holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Urgent stories will post as they arrive, others will be made ready to share when daily posts resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Reflections on Taking the Bedford Holiday House Tour
One of the most popular events in Bedford at this time of year is the Holiday House Tour, organized by local realtor Suzanne & Company. As has been the case during the Covid pandemic, this was the Front Steps Edition of the tour. In the past, people on the tour could enter participants’ homes, but during the pandemic, people needed to stay outside to enjoy the many outdoor decorations.
westfordcat.org
Former Day School teacher passes away
WESTFORD — A longtime Westford Public Schools teacher has passed away. Dr. Carol Shestok, who taught kindergarten through fifth grade at Day Elementary School passed away peacefully on Dec. 8. Shestok, whose legacy includes The Living Lab, a program where Day School fourth grade students were granted adoption of...
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
natickreport.com
Here’s a great Natick neighborhood to see holiday lights
It may be safe to say that the Ferrelli family of Natick has created a family dynasty of holiday light displays, a magical flow of spirit that shines on from Brooke’s home at 62 Pond St. all the way over to her brother’s place at 34 Pheasant Hollow Road. We profiled Brooke’s set-up last year, an extensive labor of love that includes lights, inflatables, a fire pit, gifts for the kids, and more. This year we stopped by her brother Gregg’s house to see how his family rings in the season.
School Superintendent Search Focus Group Sessions Coming Up
~Submitted by Brad Morrison, Chair, For Bedford School Committee. Dear Bedford Public Schools and Bedford Communities,. The School Committee, in conjunction with Glenn Koocher from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), has scheduled a series of focus group sessions so that we may hear from various groups of interested people as we undertake our search for the next Superintendent of Schools.
Boston Globe
Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022
The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
Bedford TV Award night
On Friday, Dec. 2, Bedford TV hosted their Annual Meeting and Awards Night! Thank you to everyone who attended, and congratulations to all the nominees and winners. A big thanks to Minuteman Diner for donating delicious food to the event, Road Dogs for their amazing musical performance, and to all the volunteers and staff who helped make the event successful!
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
whdh.com
Driver crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director
HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?
The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
Condominium in Worcester sells for $240,000
Moumenh Haddawi bought the property at 340 Sunderland Road, Worcester, from Michael J Lynch on Nov. 17, 2022. The $240,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently been sold:. In February 2022, a 900-square-foot...
An Obituary: Thomas H. Einstein
Thomas H. Einstein, 89, died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022. Tom’s was a life of languages, logic, numerical concepts, travel, handy-man projects, a love of his family, and an insatiable curiosity for most anything that “made sense.” He had a keen mind and was happy to share his knowledge with anyone, whether about Finland or funerals, economics or engineering, coal gasification, or the power of history.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Holden: $880,000 for a four-bedroom home
Jyoti Singh and Abhishek Singh acquired the property at 440 Salisbury Street, Holden, from Steven C Scheibel on Nov. 17, 2022, for $880,000 which works out to $265 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 7.1-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
thegraftonnews.com
Support floods in after crash damages Grafton Country Store
GRAFTON — Messages of support have flooded into the Grafton Country Store after part of its front facade was damaged in a motor vehicle crash last month. The single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 29 damaged the front entrance of the longtime Grafton Common fixture, which opened in the 1980s but dates back to the 1730s.
Was Jack the Giant Killer Bedford’s most famous canine? A story from Bedford Historical Society
With some snow on the ground and a touch of winter in the air, we’re reminded of some Bedford lore: the story of a very famous dog spending his retirement years in Bedford. This story is published with agreement from the Bedford Historical Society, originally published in October 2015.
Hearing Continues on Proposed Housing at Former Horse Farm
The Bedford Planning Board continued its virtual public hearing on a request for a special permit that would allow a planned residential development on a former horse farm at 251A and 251F Old Billerica Road on Tuesday. The hearing began in September, and after testimony on Tuesday, the board voted...
