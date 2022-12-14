ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Tad Tholl
1d ago

They pinged her cell phone and found her car in a ditch near where her remains were found? Doesn't sound like they looked very hard in the last 4 years.

STOP THE LIES
9h ago

They drop the ball with this case if she was found in the area WTH did they stop looking for her if she told them she was in danger 👁️👁️who would leave a woman in the woods & she telling you someone is behind her they should have gotten the damn dogs out to look for this young woman 😡 irresponsible behavior of the police ✝️

DONT TREAD ON ME2
2d ago

She was being followed. And she was killed. Cause SOME people in PANOLA County thinks she is of no importance they not gonna try to find out how she was killed or who killed her. Might bring out some surprising, but not surprising results.

