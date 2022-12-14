ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

purplePTSD.com

Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR

Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
FanBuzz

Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Always Knew He Was a Star

The story of an underdog succeeding in the NFL is well-told. Soon-to-be NFL MVP Tom Brady kickstarting the New England Patriots Dynasty in 2001, Eric Berry's return following his cancer diagnosis, and Kurt Warner's rise from grocery store employee to NFL Hall of Famer are examples of the heroic legends we've heard fans wax poetic about over the years.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency

The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hub Arkush gives update on Pro Football Weekly

On Aug. 15, Hub Arkush, analyst and owner of Pro Football Weekly (PFW), suffered a near-fatal heart attack while covering Bears training camp. Four months later, he joined Pro Football Weekly alongside his son (Arthur), Dan Hampton, Dave Wannstedt and Pat Boyle at the NBC Sports Chicago studios. "I'm fine,"...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery

Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13. He was carted off the field and seen with a boot on after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Getsy: Claypool 'in pretty good shape' learning offense

Chase Claypool may not be as familiar in the offense as the other Bears wide receivers, but on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool is actually “in pretty good shape now,” in terms of knowing his assignments on any given play. As for some of the smaller details, Getsy argued that it’s understandable that Claypool may still be lagging a bit behind the others, since he’s only been with the team for six weeks, while everyone else has been working in the offense since summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness

Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will be able to recover in time to play against the Eagles this Sunday....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Injury report: Chase Claypool DNP with knee injury

Justin Fields’ illness headlined the Bears injury report on Wednesday, but the team was without another playmaker at practice. Chase Claypool did not participate with a knee injury. Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week 13’s Packers game, but after a brief stint in the blue medical tent Claypool...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears mock draft roundup 3.0: Todd McShay, CBS, PFN

In Week 13, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where they look to have a promising and advantageous draft position. As of this writing,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that WR Chase Claypool is still not up to speed on the team’s playbook. “I wouldn’t say he’s there yet,” Eberflus said Monday, via BearsWire.com. “I would say he’s getting there. He’s getting there and working there just like everybody else. But again, it’s all new to him and there’s a lot of volume of offense that he has to learn and he’s getting there. He needs alignment, assignment, and getting all the things down, the route depths and the routes, the discipline of running the routes. He’s in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’re looking forward for him to getting better every single week.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the. and home-field advantage. The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields. Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can duplicate...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

