Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR
Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver
The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Always Knew He Was a Star
The story of an underdog succeeding in the NFL is well-told. Soon-to-be NFL MVP Tom Brady kickstarting the New England Patriots Dynasty in 2001, Eric Berry's return following his cancer diagnosis, and Kurt Warner's rise from grocery store employee to NFL Hall of Famer are examples of the heroic legends we've heard fans wax poetic about over the years.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeremiah Smith, 5-star prospect and nation's top WR for 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jeremiah Smith is a 5-star wide receiver and a game-changer in the 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday, he dropped his commitment. Listed at 6-foot-3, Smith is rated as the No. 1 WR for 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 2 overall prospect in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
Monday night vs. Packers slated to be Rams' coldest game in 30 years
The Los Angeles Rams better dress warm for their trip to Green Bay this week because it’s going to be cold. Like, cold cold. The high of the day on Monday is 14 degrees with 10 mph winds making it feel even colder. The low? Just 3 degrees. At...
Hub Arkush gives update on Pro Football Weekly
On Aug. 15, Hub Arkush, analyst and owner of Pro Football Weekly (PFW), suffered a near-fatal heart attack while covering Bears training camp. Four months later, he joined Pro Football Weekly alongside his son (Arthur), Dan Hampton, Dave Wannstedt and Pat Boyle at the NBC Sports Chicago studios. "I'm fine,"...
Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions, Mike White out with rib injury
The New York Jets are making another move at quarterback. Just three weeks after benching Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White, the Jets will start Wilson in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury. Head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that team doctors didn't clear...
Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery
Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13. He was carted off the field and seen with a boot on after the game.
Getsy: Claypool 'in pretty good shape' learning offense
Chase Claypool may not be as familiar in the offense as the other Bears wide receivers, but on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool is actually “in pretty good shape now,” in terms of knowing his assignments on any given play. As for some of the smaller details, Getsy argued that it’s understandable that Claypool may still be lagging a bit behind the others, since he’s only been with the team for six weeks, while everyone else has been working in the offense since summer.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Packers’ 2023 Schedule Starting to Crystallize
Fourteen of the Green Bay Packers’ 17 opponents are set in stone, including a home game against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness
Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will be able to recover in time to play against the Eagles this Sunday....
Injury report: Chase Claypool DNP with knee injury
Justin Fields’ illness headlined the Bears injury report on Wednesday, but the team was without another playmaker at practice. Chase Claypool did not participate with a knee injury. Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week 13’s Packers game, but after a brief stint in the blue medical tent Claypool...
Report: Steph expected to miss 'a few weeks' with shoulder injury
The Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season has taken another tough hit. Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with the left shoulder injury he suffered Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Based on the reported timeline, Curry will miss the rest of the...
Bears mock draft roundup 3.0: Todd McShay, CBS, PFN
In Week 13, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where they look to have a promising and advantageous draft position. As of this writing,...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that WR Chase Claypool is still not up to speed on the team’s playbook. “I wouldn’t say he’s there yet,” Eberflus said Monday, via BearsWire.com. “I would say he’s getting there. He’s getting there and working there just like everybody else. But again, it’s all new to him and there’s a lot of volume of offense that he has to learn and he’s getting there. He needs alignment, assignment, and getting all the things down, the route depths and the routes, the discipline of running the routes. He’s in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’re looking forward for him to getting better every single week.”
NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps
Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the. and home-field advantage. The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields. Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can duplicate...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0