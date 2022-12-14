Read full article on original website
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings
Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
WOAW Gallery Presents 'SMART IDIOTS' Group Exhibition
A celebration of the physicality and sensations of painting. Art continues to stretch from one medium to the next, bringing about an influx of new ideas and tools for expression. While digital media presents a wealth of possibilities, painting continues to be the tried-and-true method for many creatives. SMART IDIOTS...
Pièces Uniques Latest Campaign Places Its FW22 Collection Into a Futuristic Plane
Creating an imaginary universe for Pièces Uniques‘ Fall/Winter 2022, designer Edmond Luu created a universe of three families based around the red, green, and blue primary digital colors for the “NATION” collection. To mark the release of the range, Pièces Uniques tapped Daniel Sannwald, the German photographer known for his artist portraits and outstanding fashion campaigns.
V1 Gallery and Barry McGee Are Back With a New Book
Holiday shopping can often incite a frenzy. ‘Will this fit?’ Will they like it? Will I like it? Can I even afford it?’ The very thought can cause vertigo. Alas, books have shown time after time to be an excellent gift for any and all types. There are loads of good ones to choose from this season, from ILL-STUDIO and Slam Jam’s ADDPMP [501–999], Quilo, a new book-mag exploring Brazilian writing and photography, along with a publication by NSS exploring football and fashion through a bootleg lens.
Collection
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
This artist is exhibiting a nightmarish display of intestines around the world
Samara Golden has spent months meticulously creating grotesque, colorful displays of guts for exhibitions in Los Angeles, Miami and Sydney.
Kim Simmods Dies: Savoy Brown Founder, Influential UK Blues Musician Was 75
Kim Simmonds, leader of the last post-Beatles wave of British blues bands with Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75, the band announced. Simmonds died Tuesday, the band announced on Facebook on Thursday. The group had been together for more than 55 years. Simmonds had been battling stage 4 signet cell colon cancer, a very rare form that accounts for no more than 1% of cases. Savoy Brown was in the late ’60s British Invasion blues rock surge. Mixing originals with American blues standards, the band was a rotating cast of musicians, with Simmonds at its core. Simmonds, originally from Wales,...
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
George Newall Dies: ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Co-Creator Was 88
George Newall, who was an advertising agency creative director in the early 1970s when he helped create what would become one of TV’s most beloved and educational children’s titles with Schoolhouse Rock!, died Nov. 30 at a hospital near his home in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He was 88. His death was announced to The New York Times by his wife Lisa Maxwell, who said the cause was cardiopulmonary arrest. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Al Strobel Dies: 'Twin Peaks' One-Armed Man Was 83 Related Story Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34 The series of interstitial animated shorts that...
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
Victor Victor and PANGAIA Deliver Latest Releases From Their Earth-Friendly Capsule
Shortly after being launched at the end of October, Victor Victor Worldwide and PANGAIA have returned to deliver the latest releases from their Earth-friendly capsule collection. Leading the range is the Chains Hoodie designed in collaboration with Steven Victor‘s music and media company. The limited-edition signature hoodie features a “Black” base and is accented by 3D embroidery and digitally printed chains.
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
Metro Boomin Is Working on New Music for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Metro Boomin may have just released Heroes & Villains less than two weeks ago, but the hip-hop producer is already back in the studio making new music for the forthcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A trailer for the animated movie was shared by Sony on Tuesday. At the same...
Nearly Two Dozen Looted Artifacts Seized From Major Met Donor’s Art Collection
Over the past year and a half, nearly two dozen works allegedly looted from Turkey and Italy have been returned to their countries of origin from the collection of philanthropist Shelby White, who also sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Newspaper reports. An investigation into White’s extensive collection is ongoing. White and her late husband Leon Levy donated $20 million to the Met to finance the the museum’s expanded wing of Greek and Roman art, and in 2008, White’s collection was previously investigated and 10 Greek and Etruscan objects in her collection were returned to Italy. Read it at The Art Newspaper
‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Review: A Fun-Sized Animated Blast From the Past
Sixteen years ago, Night at the Museum burst into our lives like Rexy and subsequently delivered a near-perfect trilogy filled to the brim with unforgettable humor, museum mayhem, and heartfelt storytelling. Matt Danner’s new animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again manages to replicate the life-bringing magic of the tablet, while paying homage to the aspects of the live-action films that made them such quotable and memorable experiences.
KAWS Crafts 12 Bronze Sculptures for AllRightsReserved's 20th Anniversary
The draw officially opens on December 14 at 10 p.m. ET. As part of its collaborative 20th-anniversary celebration, creative imprint AllRightsReserved (ARR) has teamed up with internationally renowned artist KAWS to release 12 signed and numbered bronze sculptures. Established in 2003, ARR has been a longtime partner of KAWS. The...
'Barbie' Teaser Trailer Features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
When Margot Robbie was announced as the lead actress for a Barbie film in early 2019, fans of both her and the franchise lit up with excitement. In the years following, Warner Bros. has continued to build anticipation for the movie, revealing Ryan Gosling as Robbie’s Ken counterpart. Now, arriving shortly after various first looks at the stars in character, a complete teaser trailer has been shared ahead of its 2023 release date.
