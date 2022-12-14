France vs. Morocco, World Cup lineup: Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano won't start due to illness, per report

Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Italy's Berlusconi promises prostitutes for his Monza soccer team
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
‘Real friendship’ – Fans love Kylian Mbappe’s classy gesture to Achraf Hakimi after France KO Morocco from World Cup
KYLIAN MBAPPE wore best pal Achraf Hakimi's match-worn Morocco shirt for France's celebrations after reaching the World Cup final. Goals by Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani saw off the dark horses and set up a date with Argentina in Sunday's finale. One of the key battles was down Morocco's...
Cristiano Ronaldo is training alone at his former club Real Madrid while he searches for a new team
The 37-year-old forward is currently without a club, having had his contract terminated by Manchester United in November.
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
World Cup 2022: France star Karim Benzema could make sensational return for final
Reports have suggested that the striker – injured on the eve of the tournament – may be available for Sunday's final against Argentina
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
CBS Sports
FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men's Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved
FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.
The Jewish Press
Unhappy Arabs Riot Over Morocco’s World Cup Loss to France
Thousands of Arab fans of the Morocco national soccer team rioted late Wednesday night in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Brussels (Belgium) and France over their team’s loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco lost to France 2-0. Jerusalem and Ramallah. In Jerusalem, Arab fans were seen cheering Morocco despite...
Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”. The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
World Cup: For author John Green, TikToks are another way to show his love of soccer
Author John Green shares why he has used his large social media presence to be a champion for soccer and the beauty behind the game.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
Comments / 0