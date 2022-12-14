Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays

They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.

The Dodgers made another move — and this one was huge! Early Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Dodgers acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

But it doesn’t stop there. Feyereisen, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, isn’t expected to pitch in 2023.

Feyereisen was DFA’d by the Rays, but they were able to swing a blockbuster deal for him before losing him for nothing.

As for Feyereisen, he actually pitched very well last season, albeit in somewhat limited action. In 24.1 innings last year out of the bullpen, Feyereisen didn’t allow an earned run. He went 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA, allowing just seven hits and five walks. He struck out 25 batters and had a 0.49 WHIP.

The player the Dodgers gave up was LHP Jeff Belge. The recently-turned 25-year-old was an 18th round pick by the Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft. Last year in High-A, he went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 29 appearances.

If Feyereisen is able to return late in the year, he could have a similar impact to the one Tommy Kahnle made last season. If not, we may not hear from him until 2024.