Bay Saint Louis, MS

WKRC

Cars thefts reported in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Forest Park neighborhoods were the victims of reported car thefts. Police say thieves broke into four cars, stealing three of them. Police found two of the stolen cars, which are believed to be taken from the Mills Run Apartment Complex and Kensington Park. Forest...
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in West Chester fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is in critical condition after a house fire in West Chester Friday night. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near West Chester Road around 11:30 p.m. They found one victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Indiana elementary school principal goes all out as elf on the shelf

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTHR/CNN Newsource) - An Indiana elementary school principal's Christmas spirit is making her a celebrity amongst her students -- and on TikTok. Beth Hoeing may only be in her first year as principal of Southwestern Elementary School, but she's already made a big impression. For example, after students...
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Gas prices fall to 15-month low

UNDATED (WKRC) - Many people are feeling the financial stress of holiday shopping amid rising inflation. Fortunately, there's finally some relief at the gas pump. According to an AAA report, the average price of gas is now $3.18. That's the lowest it has been in 15 months. It's 14 cents...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Cat food recalled due to Salmonella contamination

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (WKRC) - A recall of dry cat food is being conducted due to a potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella presents a risk for the animals eating the food, as well as for humans if they don't thoroughly wash their hands after being in contact with it. No reported illnesses...
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

"Let It Glow" light display returns for Hanukkah

INDIAN HILL (WKRC) – Rockwern Academy’s popular Hanukkah drive-thru lights display "Let it Glow" returns on the first night of Hanukkah. The drive-thru light display was such a big hit last year, so organizers brought it back bigger and brighter this year. "We had many people come through,...
INDIAN HILL, OH

