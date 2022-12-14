Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
WKRC
Cars thefts reported in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Forest Park neighborhoods were the victims of reported car thefts. Police say thieves broke into four cars, stealing three of them. Police found two of the stolen cars, which are believed to be taken from the Mills Run Apartment Complex and Kensington Park. Forest...
WKRC
Human heart found in salt pile at department of transportation facility
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WTVF/CBS NEWSPATH) — A human heart was found in a Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile in Humphreys County. The organ was discovered by a worker at the TDOT facility at McEwen in Humphreys County on Thursday and was sent off for testing. It is confirmed to...
WKRC
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in West Chester fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is in critical condition after a house fire in West Chester Friday night. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near West Chester Road around 11:30 p.m. They found one victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
WKRC
NARCAN to be available in vending machines to reduce risk of overdose
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows vending machines may play a critical role in the battle against addiction. Harm reduction vending machines started on the Vegas strip and have grown in use nationwide. This is one of the first in the Midwest to include the addition of NARCAN. “I...
WKRC
Indiana elementary school principal goes all out as elf on the shelf
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTHR/CNN Newsource) - An Indiana elementary school principal's Christmas spirit is making her a celebrity amongst her students -- and on TikTok. Beth Hoeing may only be in her first year as principal of Southwestern Elementary School, but she's already made a big impression. For example, after students...
WKRC
Gas prices fall to 15-month low
UNDATED (WKRC) - Many people are feeling the financial stress of holiday shopping amid rising inflation. Fortunately, there's finally some relief at the gas pump. According to an AAA report, the average price of gas is now $3.18. That's the lowest it has been in 15 months. It's 14 cents...
WKRC
Cat food recalled due to Salmonella contamination
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (WKRC) - A recall of dry cat food is being conducted due to a potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella presents a risk for the animals eating the food, as well as for humans if they don't thoroughly wash their hands after being in contact with it. No reported illnesses...
WKRC
"Let It Glow" light display returns for Hanukkah
INDIAN HILL (WKRC) – Rockwern Academy’s popular Hanukkah drive-thru lights display "Let it Glow" returns on the first night of Hanukkah. The drive-thru light display was such a big hit last year, so organizers brought it back bigger and brighter this year. "We had many people come through,...
Comments / 0