Bay Saint Louis, MS

kpic

Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon moves to stop coyote killing contests

Oregon officials are moving toward ending coyote killing contests. Killing contests often include cash and prizes to kill coyotes. According to the Humane Society, more than 1,000 coyotes have been killed in such contests over the past four years in Oregon. On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Pet owners: it's about to get 'dog-gone' cold!

OREGON — With a cold front headed our way in the Pacific Northwest, take time now to think about those delicate family members: the pets. Cold east winds are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, driving the wind-chill down to the single digits, or colder, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
OREGON STATE

