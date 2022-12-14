Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Murray Hooper's Final Words Before Arizona Execution
Hooper's execution was Arizona's third since the state resumed executions after an eight-year pause.
WKRC
Former basketball player, coach Louis Orr passes away at 64
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former basketball player and coach Louis Orr passed away of pancreatic cancer on Thursday at the age of 64. "On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end. He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be missed!"
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
How the NBA is spurring its global growth through one of its developmental academies in Mexico
With its Latin America academy in Mexico, one of the league's most reliable international partners, the NBA is banking on nurturing young talent in the region and allowing potential prospects another path to a pro career.
Cincinnati vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Fenway Bowl odds, spread, lines
Two former Big East rivals reunite on Saturday to help kick off the college football bowl season as Cincinnati and Louisville meet up in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. The game pits Scott Satterfield's former team, Louisville, against his future team, Cincinnati, but he won't be on the field for the matchup ...
KTAR.com
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema relieved by Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison
PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is back in Texas after spending nearly 10 months in a Russian prison, and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said she felt relief more than anything by the news of her release. “I’m just incredibly relieved for her, for her family...
Hopeful Avalanche continue season-long homestand vs. Preds
A five-game homestand was supposed to be an elixir for the Colorado Avalanche but they stumbled against the Buffalo Sabres
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers announce plans for 2023 season
Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers are both getting attention from the NFL. The pair revealed what their plans are for the 2023 season at Wednesday’s press conference. For Eichenberg, he stated that he hasn’t really thought about the NFL Draft yet and will make a decision on it after the season. He claims that his main focus is on the Georgia game at the moment.
WKRC
The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (12/15/2022)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. Update on Bengals injuries, Burrow vs Brady, and more Bengals talk. Crosstown Shootout recap. Sean Miller cleared of any wrongdoing in Arizona IARP ruling. Wes Miller receives...
Ohio’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best point guards for the 2022-23 season
Who are the top point guards in Ohio high school girls basketball this season?
linknky.com
Semi-professional football team coming to NKY
The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
