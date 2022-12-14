ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Former basketball player, coach Louis Orr passes away at 64

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former basketball player and coach Louis Orr passed away of pancreatic cancer on Thursday at the age of 64. "On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end. He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be missed!"
CINCINNATI, OH
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona

Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers announce plans for 2023 season

Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers are both getting attention from the NFL. The pair revealed what their plans are for the 2023 season at Wednesday’s press conference. For Eichenberg, he stated that he hasn’t really thought about the NFL Draft yet and will make a decision on it after the season. He claims that his main focus is on the Georgia game at the moment.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (12/15/2022)

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. Update on Bengals injuries, Burrow vs Brady, and more Bengals talk. Crosstown Shootout recap. Sean Miller cleared of any wrongdoing in Arizona IARP ruling. Wes Miller receives...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Semi-professional football team coming to NKY

The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
HEBRON, KY

