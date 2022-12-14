Read full article on original website
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
suncoastnews.com
Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus
Pasco County is sued by its sports campus operator over default claim. The management company hired to operate the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus has filed a lawsui…
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Coming to Tampa? New renderings show vision of possible new Rays stadium
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the conversation over a possible move for the Tampa Bay Rays continue, new renderings for an envisioned stadium near downtown Tampa were revealed. During a recent virtual meeting with several local leaders, the photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Set to Open in Wesley Chapel/Lutz Next Year
The company, which currently operates four locations across Florida, broke ground on the new site earlier this year, followed by new construction plan reviews that were approved by the city earlier this month.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
Bay News 9
Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief
TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
Families fight for closure over Tampa's lost College Hill Cemetery.
Families are asking for help getting closure over the final resting place of those buried at the lost College Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is sued by its sports campus operator over default claim
The management company hired to operate the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus has filed a lawsuit against Pasco County saying it was wrongly found in default on its operating agreement. RADDSports filed the legal complaint last month defending its operation since it took on management of the county’s premier sports venue,...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center
Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
Marconews.com
Dragged into political wars: Polk performers say they don't present danger to children
You didn’t have to be a regular viewer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or “Legendary” to see drag queens appearing on TV over the past year. Though drag shows have been around for centuries, the gender-switching performances have been thrust anew into political and cultural battles over the past two years or so. The national controversy took on a local dimension when a group of neo-Nazis recently came to Lakeland to protest an event that included drag performances.
Commission Set to Vote on South Florida Avenue Recommendations Monday
Lakeland city commissioners are poised to recommend that the Florida Department of Transportation maintain a three-lane configuration on South Florida Avenue in Dixieland and remove the current temporary concrete barriers to accommodate sidewalks that would be 11 to 12 feet wide. A resolution that commissioners will consider on Monday morning...
usf.edu
Red tide is causing fish kills along Pinellas beaches
Workers continue to scoop dead fish from beaches in southern Pinellas County after the latest outbreak of red tide. But some improvement is expected when a cold front passes through Central Florida later this week. More than 1,500 pounds of dead fish were shoveled off Pass-a-Grille Beach since this past...
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
Tornado watch ends in Tampa Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.
Dade City Man Arrested In Hit And Run Of Motorcyclist In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An 80-year-old Dade City man has been arrested and charged in a Wesley Chapel hit and run that happened on December 6. David Julian Weaver, 80, of Dade City, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious
