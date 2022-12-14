ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

She's Happy Hair hosts 10th Annual toy & bike giveaway

He's been busy as all get out this holiday season, but Chocolate Santa has carved out time for The Isiah Factor: Uncensored. He and Warren Broadnax stop by with information about a special holiday giveaway coming to Houston.
12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Experience with Santa going viral

Six-month-old Maverick has down syndrome and will receive open heart surgery this week. Mom wanted to take his first picture with Santa before the surgery, so she brought him to Cabela's in League City. She posted about the amazing experience, and it has touched many people. Many are commenting on their own experiences.
Houston realtor donating children's beds to single parents in need

HOUSTON - A Houston realtor is launching an initiative to give single parents beds for their kids this holiday season. 300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in Houston, according to the group Children at Risk. SIMILAR: Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need.
Houston ISD kids surprised with new bikes, nearly 600 given out

HOUSTON - It’s a special day here in Houston as Christmas comes early for hundreds of kids. They’re all receiving one of the best gifts a child can get. What? Well, we asked a number of anxiously awaiting Christmas kiddos what they hope Santa will bring, and they answered.
