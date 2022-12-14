Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
She's Happy Hair hosts 10th Annual toy & bike giveaway
He's been busy as all get out this holiday season, but Chocolate Santa has carved out time for The Isiah Factor: Uncensored. He and Warren Broadnax stop by with information about a special holiday giveaway coming to Houston.
fox26houston.com
Dickinson Animal Shelter on a mission to find 100 dogs, cats homes for the holidays by Christmas Eve
DICKINSON, Texas - You've got to love Bayou Animal Services in Dickinson. It's one of the few shelters in the Gulf Coast area with a no-kill ethic. "And we haven't had to euthanize for space or resources in several years, because of our ethic," said Shelter Executive Director Ed Boks.
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Dasher's drive-thru light show dazzling visitors at a new location
Joy Ride! Bright lights bring big smiles at Dasher's Drive-thru experience
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Arctic blast for Christmas: Here's why we believe there is a small but legit chance for snow
After an unseasonably humid and warm December stretch, those wishing for a winter wonderland on Dec. 25 may just get it.
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
fox26houston.com
Experience with Santa going viral
Six-month-old Maverick has down syndrome and will receive open heart surgery this week. Mom wanted to take his first picture with Santa before the surgery, so she brought him to Cabela's in League City. She posted about the amazing experience, and it has touched many people. Many are commenting on their own experiences.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, December 16 to 18: Holiday events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - This weekend features several unique holiday experiences including a visit from Santa on an airplane, a fearsome and festive horror convention, live performances of Christmas classics and more. Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area. Very Merry Pops.
fox26houston.com
Houston realtor donating children's beds to single parents in need
HOUSTON - A Houston realtor is launching an initiative to give single parents beds for their kids this holiday season. 300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in Houston, according to the group Children at Risk. SIMILAR: Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need.
fox26houston.com
Hundreds of HISD students gifted new bikes ahead of Christmas
More than 500-second graders at 10 Houston ISD schools were gifted brand new bicycles thanks to Oxy Energy and Wish For Wheels. FOX 26's Damali Keith got a chance to speak with the second graders about their brand-new wheels.
fox26houston.com
BLCK Market's Holiday Market in Pearland this weekend
Do you need some last-minute gifts? Why not support local businesses. BLCK Market's holiday market will be held Saturday in Pearland.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD kids surprised with new bikes, nearly 600 given out
HOUSTON - It’s a special day here in Houston as Christmas comes early for hundreds of kids. They’re all receiving one of the best gifts a child can get. What? Well, we asked a number of anxiously awaiting Christmas kiddos what they hope Santa will bring, and they answered.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
hellowoodlands.com
Monarca Authentic Mexican Restaurant to Debut in Creekside Park® Village Green in The Woodlands®
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Monarca, a new Mexican restaurant, will make its debut in Creekside Park® Village Green, adding to the variety of eateries and amenities in Creekside Park Village Center in The Woodlands®, the award-winning master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC).
Comments / 0