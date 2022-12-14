ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson earns second-team All-American honors from AFCA

By Will Kennedy, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
On Wednesday Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson added another honor to his list of postseason accolades when he was named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

The honor comes just two days after the senior from Jacksonville, Florida was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. He was also named first-team All-Big 12 last week.

This season, which was his final in Ames, Hutchinson broke his own school record for receptions with 107, which also ranked second in the nation. He's one of only three players in America with over 100 catches in 2022. He was tops in the country in catches per game, averaging 8.9 per contest. He was also one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's best wide receiver.

In total, Hutchinson had 1,171 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the year. He'll also always be remembered by his 8-yard touchdown catch to finish off a 99-yard touchdown drive to give Iowa State the win in the 2022 Cy-Hawk game.

Hutchinson, who finishes with a Cyclones' record of 254 career catches, will put on an ISU helmet for the final time when he plays in the Reese's Senior Bowl in February.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

