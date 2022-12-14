ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State education board recommends doubling financial aid

By Ellen Fleming
 2 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state Board of Higher Education is recommending doubling the amount of financial aid for public higher education.

Coming off of a big win from Question 1, the Board of Higher Education is looking for around a $400 million dollar increase in funding to public higher education. That equals a 20 percent increase over current funding.

The Board of Higher Education voted on Tuesday to put forward a set of recommendations, such as making public higher education more equitable and make attending a college or university more affordable. They also put forward other recommendations like providing additional funding for low income students and making tuition fees more transparent.

The policy recommendations come from a report on public higher education financing. Question 1’s passage will direct money to education and transportation through a four percent surtax on incomes over $1 million.

The Board believes they need a plan now because there will be lots of competition looking for funds from that surtax. As of now, the state funds about $2 billion annually to finance public education.

According to a state analysis, Massachusetts ranks 28th in public financial aid.

