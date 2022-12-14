A Fond du Lac County man who listed his residential address as a P.O. Box has been convicted of misdemeanor election fraud. District Attorney Eric Toney says Sam Wells illegally registered his residential address and voted in the November 2020 election. Wells was fined $300 plus court costs. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and defending our democracy includes holding those accountable that violate our election laws,” Toney said. “This conviction is not indicative of widespread voter fraud but is an important step in ensuring the public has faith in our electoral process.” The defendant was originally charged with felony election fraud but the charge was amended to misdemeanor election fraud reflecting the defendant was otherwise eligible to vote and that his vote would not have impacted the results of the election. The Court could have sentenced up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to $1,000. Two other defendants have been convicted of voter fraud from the November 2020 election in Fond du Lac County. One defendant that did not live in Fond du Lac County, illegally registered their residential voting address with a Fond du Lac County P.O. Box and then voted in Fond du Lac County, despite not living in Fond du Lac County. The other defendant illegally voted while serving his felony sentence.

