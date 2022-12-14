Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
seehafernews.com
More Nomination Paperwork Returned in Manitowoc and Two Rivers for April Election
At least two Common Council races will be contested in the City of Manitowoc. Last week we reported that Brett Vanderkin in District 1, and Todd Reckelberg in District 10 had already returned their nomination paperwork for the April election, but since then, two more people have submitted theirs. Raymond...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff investigating crime against child, seeking video footage
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim and is seeking the public’s assistance. Detectives are asking any resident or business that has video footage of vehicle traffic and who...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission to Appoint Interim Fire Chief Today
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Police and Fire Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will immediately enter a closed session. In that session they will select an Interim Fire Chief, to replace the now-departed...
seehafernews.com
Representative Paul Tittl Named Chair of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Committee
25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl was named Chair of the State Assembly Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse yesterday by Speaker Robin Vos. This marks the 5th consecutive legislative session that the Manitowoc Republican will chair this committee, created to build on the work of Speaker Vos’ Task Force on Mental Health.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Discuss Patrol Officer Eligibility
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will gather in the lower level of the Public Safety Building at 4:30 p.m. where they will give the public time to comment. Then, they will look over the monthly reports from...
wearegreenbay.com
Scam impersonating Oshkosh Police Officer circulating in Winnebago County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating several phone scams which occurred in the City of Oshkosh. According to a release, several citizens alerted the Oshkosh Police Department that they received a phone call from a male stating he was an officer with the agency and they missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay
Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Arson Of a Manitowoc Bar
Bail is set at $50,000 recognizance for a 27-year-old Manitowoc man Charged with Arson of a Manitowoc Bar. Alex M. Braun is also charged with Disorderly Conduct. A fire was reported at Van’s Bar in the 400 block of North 9th Street around 12:30 Monday morning with crews finding the structure fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.
radioplusinfo.com
12-16-22 record number of high speed chases in fdl county
Fond du Lac County has set a record for high speed chases this year. The latest chase happened Sunday night when an 18 year old Brandon man was arrested after trying to elude authorities. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says at one point during the chase the suspect turned off the headlights on his car trying to elude the deputy who was chasing him. Tadych says unfortunately high speed chases in Fond du Lac County have been a regular occurrence in 2022. Tadych told WFDL news there have been 34 high speed pursuits in Fond du Lac County this year.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 51- year-old Manitowoc man facing numerous Bail Jumping charges,. Brian Bell is charged with 13 bail jumping charges in all, 12 of which are felonies. Police took Bell into custody for a third time in two weeks last Friday evening, hours after...
94.3 Jack FM
Menasha Police Chief honored for Preventing Overdose Deaths in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) Team presented its first ever We Heart You Celebration of Excellence Award on Monday to Chief Tim Styka from the Menasha Police Department. The award will now be presented annually. The award was given to Styka in...
wtaq.com
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 13. 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, December 13, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Teen Involved in an Automobile Accident Last Week
A 16-year-old Manitowoc teen is free on a $2000 recognizance bond on drug charges following a two-vehicle accident last Friday morning. Court records show that Aviyn R. Walters is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Felony Bail Jumping and is being charged as an adult. Police...
seehafernews.com
Man Taken Into Custody on Federal Drug Charges In Manitowoc County
A 26-year-old Green Bay man is facing several federal drug charges related to a recent Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit investigation. The United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin has filed a 5- count federal indictment against Zandrell Besaw , which includes multiple felony drug related charges. The U.S....
radioplusinfo.com
12-14-22 man convicted of election fraud in fdl county
A Fond du Lac County man who listed his residential address as a P.O. Box has been convicted of misdemeanor election fraud. District Attorney Eric Toney says Sam Wells illegally registered his residential address and voted in the November 2020 election. Wells was fined $300 plus court costs. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and defending our democracy includes holding those accountable that violate our election laws,” Toney said. “This conviction is not indicative of widespread voter fraud but is an important step in ensuring the public has faith in our electoral process.” The defendant was originally charged with felony election fraud but the charge was amended to misdemeanor election fraud reflecting the defendant was otherwise eligible to vote and that his vote would not have impacted the results of the election. The Court could have sentenced up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to $1,000. Two other defendants have been convicted of voter fraud from the November 2020 election in Fond du Lac County. One defendant that did not live in Fond du Lac County, illegally registered their residential voting address with a Fond du Lac County P.O. Box and then voted in Fond du Lac County, despite not living in Fond du Lac County. The other defendant illegally voted while serving his felony sentence.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Look Over Contracts for Two Projects
There is only one meeting today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will start by looking over a couple of work agreements. The first is for the installation of a guardrail at Camp Vits, which...
