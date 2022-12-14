ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Representative Paul Tittl Named Chair of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Committee

25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl was named Chair of the State Assembly Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse yesterday by Speaker Robin Vos. This marks the 5th consecutive legislative session that the Manitowoc Republican will chair this committee, created to build on the work of Speaker Vos’ Task Force on Mental Health.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Scam impersonating Oshkosh Police Officer circulating in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating several phone scams which occurred in the City of Oshkosh. According to a release, several citizens alerted the Oshkosh Police Department that they received a phone call from a male stating he was an officer with the agency and they missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Arson Of a Manitowoc Bar

Bail is set at $50,000 recognizance for a 27-year-old Manitowoc man Charged with Arson of a Manitowoc Bar. Alex M. Braun is also charged with Disorderly Conduct. A fire was reported at Van’s Bar in the 400 block of North 9th Street around 12:30 Monday morning with crews finding the structure fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-16-22 record number of high speed chases in fdl county

Fond du Lac County has set a record for high speed chases this year. The latest chase happened Sunday night when an 18 year old Brandon man was arrested after trying to elude authorities. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says at one point during the chase the suspect turned off the headlights on his car trying to elude the deputy who was chasing him. Tadych says unfortunately high speed chases in Fond du Lac County have been a regular occurrence in 2022. Tadych told WFDL news there have been 34 high speed pursuits in Fond du Lac County this year.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 13. 2022

Daily Arrest Records - December 13. 2022
seehafernews.com

Man Taken Into Custody on Federal Drug Charges In Manitowoc County

A 26-year-old Green Bay man is facing several federal drug charges related to a recent Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit investigation. The United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin has filed a 5- count federal indictment against Zandrell Besaw , which includes multiple felony drug related charges. The U.S....
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-14-22 man convicted of election fraud in fdl county

A Fond du Lac County man who listed his residential address as a P.O. Box has been convicted of misdemeanor election fraud. District Attorney Eric Toney says Sam Wells illegally registered his residential address and voted in the November 2020 election. Wells was fined $300 plus court costs. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and defending our democracy includes holding those accountable that violate our election laws,” Toney said. “This conviction is not indicative of widespread voter fraud but is an important step in ensuring the public has faith in our electoral process.” The defendant was originally charged with felony election fraud but the charge was amended to misdemeanor election fraud reflecting the defendant was otherwise eligible to vote and that his vote would not have impacted the results of the election. The Court could have sentenced up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to $1,000. Two other defendants have been convicted of voter fraud from the November 2020 election in Fond du Lac County. One defendant that did not live in Fond du Lac County, illegally registered their residential voting address with a Fond du Lac County P.O. Box and then voted in Fond du Lac County, despite not living in Fond du Lac County. The other defendant illegally voted while serving his felony sentence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

