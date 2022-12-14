Read full article on original website
“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”
Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
Dog found tortured in Hall Co recovers and is ready for adoption
The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia says a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
Officials warn to ‘keep dogs on leash’ after recent attacks near Chastain Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a series of recent attacks in and around Chastain Park, officials have issued a warning to residents to report incidents to Fulton County Animal Control. According to officials, the dog in recent attacks has been identified as “Juno.” Officials add that Juno has...
“I’m a bit sad and getting up in years, but I’d be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!”: Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14
He was 1K miles away from his Texas home until a good Samaritan helped him find his way back
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Call it a Christmas miracle. A good Samaritan found a dog in DeKalb County and learned he was more than 1,000 miles away from his home. The friendly finder brought the small black pup to DeKalb County Animal Services as a lost pet. The fluffy and scruffy dog was scanned for a microchip and animal service workers learned his owner lived in Texas.
'It's the only family member they have' | How this vet is helping unhoused people take care of their pets
ATLANTA — A veterinarian in Atlanta is working to end homelessness – one animal at a time. Dr. Kristen Schmidt started a nonprofit a few months ago to lift people up by helping their pets stay healthy. Schmidt has already treated more than 70 dogs and cats that don't have homes but have an owner.
Found: Male puppy off Double Springs Road
This puppy was found off Double Springs Road in Walton County. Do you know who he belongs to? If so, contact Marcie Floyd Tanner at 386-479-9575.
Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
“I’m frightened and sad, and need a loving home!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
Rare Bald Eagle Rescued in Atlanta Area on the Road to Recovery
This bald eagle was rescued in Panola State Park in the Atlanta area after being found with a broken wing and an injured eye. Wildlife officials recovered the bird in the state park, and now, the bird is recovering at AWARE Wildlife Center in DeKalb County. The center will care for the bird for a while. The bird won’t be released back into the wild because of its injured condition. AWARE will help find him a home at a bird sanctuary, or perhaps an educational center.
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker
A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
Missing 11-year-old who disappeared with man still believed to be in Georgia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man. Initially, the...
Beloved tiger dies at age 18 at Zoo Atlanta
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has announced that one of its beloved tigers has passed away. Sparky, an 18-year-old Sumatran tiger, was considered geriatric for a tiger and had to be euthanized. Zoo officials say he had several age-related conditions, including renal disease and osteoarthritis. Sparky also recently broke a...
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County church
Photo by(Union Hill Church Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The former treasurer of Union Hill Church in Forsyth County has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over a period of close to seven years.
Comments / 1