Walton County, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”

Here's the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m a bit sad and getting up in years, but I’d be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!”: Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14

"I'm a bit sad and getting up in years, but I'd be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!": Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

He was 1K miles away from his Texas home until a good Samaritan helped him find his way back

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Call it a Christmas miracle. A good Samaritan found a dog in DeKalb County and learned he was more than 1,000 miles away from his home. The friendly finder brought the small black pup to DeKalb County Animal Services as a lost pet. The fluffy and scruffy dog was scanned for a microchip and animal service workers learned his owner lived in Texas.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Found: Male puppy off Double Springs Road

This puppy was found off Double Springs Road in Walton County. Do you know who he belongs to? If so, contact Marcie Floyd Tanner at 386-479-9575.
fox5atlanta.com

Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
DUNWOODY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m frightened and sad, and need a loving home!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category

"I'm frightened and sad, and need a loving home!" Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category

"C'mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don't take up a whole lot of room!" Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
COBB COUNTY, GA
Outsider.com

Rare Bald Eagle Rescued in Atlanta Area on the Road to Recovery

This bald eagle was rescued in Panola State Park in the Atlanta area after being found with a broken wing and an injured eye. Wildlife officials recovered the bird in the state park, and now, the bird is recovering at AWARE Wildlife Center in DeKalb County. The center will care for the bird for a while. The bird won’t be released back into the wild because of its injured condition. AWARE will help find him a home at a bird sanctuary, or perhaps an educational center.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker

A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beloved tiger dies at age 18 at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has announced that one of its beloved tigers has passed away. Sparky, an 18-year-old Sumatran tiger, was considered geriatric for a tiger and had to be euthanized. Zoo officials say he had several age-related conditions, including renal disease and osteoarthritis. Sparky also recently broke a...
ATLANTA, GA

