ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 5

Marybeth
1d ago

Understand that the parents lost custody of their children the mother an ast teacher and the father a nurse the kids were put in the grandparents care because their parents failed them & weren't watching them and they were running amok ask any teacher at Schenectady the father is a nurse who works overnights where his daughter was supposed to be staying even though the courts deemed it unsafe yet her grandparents continue to allow her to go I find it really hard to sneak out of a house when no one is home to watch you to begin with CPS is constantly w famy & now they want u to give them money so they can stay home and cry over a child that they failed and is probably dead because of their failure if you want to give your money away give it somewhere more deserving because these parents are & were not

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

How to Keep Your Sidewalk Clear & Accessible for Disabled People

Something many of us can agree on is how difficult it is to climb over an unshoveled sidewalk in the winter time. However, something most of us don’t have to worry about is how to get through it in a wheelchair, or with mobility issues, or with a walking cane, or with a guide dog, etc. The point being, even though it’s something we might not consciously think about, we should always try to keep our sidewalks clear and accessible for everyone, especially individuals with disabilities who might have extra difficulty making the trek through the snow.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy