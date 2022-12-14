Understand that the parents lost custody of their children the mother an ast teacher and the father a nurse the kids were put in the grandparents care because their parents failed them & weren't watching them and they were running amok ask any teacher at Schenectady the father is a nurse who works overnights where his daughter was supposed to be staying even though the courts deemed it unsafe yet her grandparents continue to allow her to go I find it really hard to sneak out of a house when no one is home to watch you to begin with CPS is constantly w famy & now they want u to give them money so they can stay home and cry over a child that they failed and is probably dead because of their failure if you want to give your money away give it somewhere more deserving because these parents are & were not
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Comments / 5