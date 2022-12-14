Something many of us can agree on is how difficult it is to climb over an unshoveled sidewalk in the winter time. However, something most of us don’t have to worry about is how to get through it in a wheelchair, or with mobility issues, or with a walking cane, or with a guide dog, etc. The point being, even though it’s something we might not consciously think about, we should always try to keep our sidewalks clear and accessible for everyone, especially individuals with disabilities who might have extra difficulty making the trek through the snow.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO