wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
wfxrtv.com
LPD conducts “Operation Naughty List”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they conducted a one-day operation to arrest violent offenders, and suspects wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants. LPD calls the push “Operation Naughty List”. Police report that on Dec. 13 as part of “Operation Naughty...
wfxrtv.com
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
wfxrtv.com
LPD implements Violent Crime Response Team
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) announced that on Dec. 8 they implemented a Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT). They say since then the VCRT has seized six illegal firearms and arrested 19 people. Police say the VCRT is a group led by LPD officers who...
wfirnews.com
Bedford burglars make off with $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons
On 12-13-2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road. Two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects that smashed front door of business
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Over $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen and the front door was smashed at Express Tobacco (18013 Forest Road) on Tuesday. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two masked and gloved males that were seen entering the business. The...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
WSET
Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 causes delays: Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County. The...
Authorities searching for 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.
WSLS
Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
pmg-va.com
Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSET
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
WSLS
Crash on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Hillview Drive. As of 7:11 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are...
WSLS
Bedford Police search for man after suspicious package found at Walmart
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE 5:30 P.M.:. The Bedford Walmart is still closed after police say a suspicious package was found inside the building on Monday afternoon. At 12:47 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Bedford Walmart for a call about a suspicious package inside the store. Officers said...
