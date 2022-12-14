Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
musictimes.com
Slipknot ‘Knotfest’ Italy Lineup: Legendary Metal Band Unveils First Set of Performers [DETAILS]
Slipknot has been touring around the world over the past year for their "Knotfest" series of shows/festivals, but one of the countries they haven't been to is Italy. Next year, the heavy metal band is finally visiting the region along with other music acts; who are included in the lineup?
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Classic Rock writers name Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos album of the year
Def Leppard's return-to-form Diamond Star Halos has been voted the album of the year in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writer's poll
The Rascals drummer Dino Danelli dead at 78
Dino Danelli, the founding drummer of rock band The Rascals, died on Thursday. He was 78. Danelli’s death was confirmed by a friend and archivist of the band, Joe Russo, who shared the news to Facebook. According to Russo, Danelli had health issues that began in 2017, citing the “primary challenges” as coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, among others. “I hope you will all continue to appreciate his talent and send him your love. Thank you for supporting his various endeavors throughout his career,” Russo’s statement read. “You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Zakk Wylde play a Jimi Hendrix tribute show just two days after his first concert with Pantera
Armed with a Wylde Audio Warhammer guitar – the same he used for Pantera's December 2 show in Mexico – Wylde channeled the guitar icon with renditions of Manic Depression, Little Wing and Purple Haze. Zakk Wylde performed at a special Jimi Hendrix 80th-birthday concert at Austin City...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Watch Sid Wilson visit the House Of Masks, the largest collection of Slipknot masks and memorabilia
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson receives a walkthrough on his visit to the House of Masks and reflects on stories relating to memorabilia and the band
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Kerrang
Waterparks announce 30-date U.S. tour
Fresh from the news that their new album INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY is dropping in spring 2023, Waterparks have announced a massive U.S. tour. The trio will be hitting the road with Los Angeles pop-rockers HUNNY for a 30-date run, which kicks off in Anaheim, CA on April 28 and wraps up in LA on June 13. They’ve got a trio of home State dates in Texas included (in Houston, Austin and Dallas) as well as an appearance at New Jersey’s all-new Adjacent Festival.
