Dino Danelli, the founding drummer of rock band The Rascals, died on Thursday. He was 78. Danelli’s death was confirmed by a friend and archivist of the band, Joe Russo, who shared the news to Facebook. According to Russo, Danelli had health issues that began in 2017, citing the “primary challenges” as coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, among others. “I hope you will all continue to appreciate his talent and send him your love. Thank you for supporting his various endeavors throughout his career,” Russo’s statement read. “You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to...

