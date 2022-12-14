ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Guitar World Magazine

Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar

The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Loudwire

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
New York Post

The Rascals drummer Dino Danelli dead at 78

Dino Danelli, the founding drummer of rock band The Rascals, died on Thursday. He was 78. Danelli’s death was confirmed by a friend and archivist of the band, Joe Russo, who shared the news to Facebook. According to Russo, Danelli had health issues that began in 2017, citing the “primary challenges” as coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, among others. “I hope you will all continue to appreciate his talent and send him your love. Thank you for supporting his various endeavors throughout his career,” Russo’s statement read. “You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Kerrang

Waterparks announce 30-date U.S. tour

Fresh from the news that their new album INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY is dropping in spring 2023, Waterparks have announced a massive U.S. tour. The trio will be hitting the road with Los Angeles pop-rockers HUNNY for a 30-date run, which kicks off in Anaheim, CA on April 28 and wraps up in LA on June 13. They’ve got a trio of home State dates in Texas included (in Houston, Austin and Dallas) as well as an appearance at New Jersey’s all-new Adjacent Festival.
ANAHEIM, CA

