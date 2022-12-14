ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who’ll Stop the Run?

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush made a...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Falcons vs Saints Preview

Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also discuss what the Saints must learn about themselves over the final four weeks of the regular season. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Lions: Cam Dantzler Returns, Esezi Otomewo Debuts

This is the part of the NFL season where every team has their depth tested. When December rolls around, everyone's going to deal with injuries and absences, and that's even more likely for a veteran-heavy team like the Vikings. They were down three key starters in Sunday's loss to the Lions: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, and Christian Darrisaw.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth

Depth is looking a bit scarce for the 49ers on the defensive line. First it was defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway who suffered a pec strain against Miami that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Now it is Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and Kevin Givens (knee) that are both dealing with injuries. Hyder's injury shouldn't force him to miss time, but Givens is dealing with a sprain, so he is out for a bit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Game Preview - Hawks at Hornets

QUESTIONABLE Hayward (Shoulder) Hawks: OUT Clint Capela (Calf strain), Dejounte Murray (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE John Collins (Ankle) The Hornets, losers of six straight take on the Hawks, losers of back-to-back games. This one is the classic tale of the stoppable force meets the moveable object. Both teams have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to injuries, but the Hornets are finally getting some of their guys back. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returned on Wednesday and his wizardry was on full display. Tonight, Charlotte expects to get Gordon Hayward back from a long injury absence. The Hawks and the Hornets have developed a solid rivalry over the past few years, and tonight should be a fun, high-scoring matchup. While neither team has an overly efficient offense, they both support below average defenses and points won't be hard to come by.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Hottest Team In The NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds

The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
DALLAS, TX

