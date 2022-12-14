Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Eagles Focused on Bears, Despite Comments from Micah Parsons and Chris Simms
Micah Parsons took the first jab, then came Chris Simms with the haymaker. Parsons said earlier in the week that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was, more or less, a system quarterback. It’s not even Cowboys week, yet there it was – the first shot across Hurts’ bow.
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Packers-Rams Friday Injury Report: Doubs Could Have Limited Role. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
Cowboys Dak Prescott ‘Bothered’; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has transformed this offense into the third-highest -coring unit in the league (27.7 points per game) since his return from a thumb injury. But that climb has come with some stumbles - interceptions ... and a lot of them. Through eight games, Dak has thrown...
Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who’ll Stop the Run?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush made a...
Tyron Smith’s Cowboys vs. Jaguars: ’5 Different O-Line Combos’?! How to Watch, Odds, Injuries
FRISCO - It's been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars played a meaningful game in the month of December. But that's just what we have on Sunday as the Cowboys arrive for a Week 15 visit. The Jaguars - who are typically far out of the AFC race by...
Giants vs. Commanders Injury Report: RBs Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson Limited Wednesday
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders currently have a 73 percent chance of making the playoffs. That's a good number that could improve to as high as 93 percent with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football this weekend. News broke earlier this week about quarterback...
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Falcons vs Saints Preview
Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also discuss what the Saints must learn about themselves over the final four weeks of the regular season. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Lions: Cam Dantzler Returns, Esezi Otomewo Debuts
This is the part of the NFL season where every team has their depth tested. When December rolls around, everyone's going to deal with injuries and absences, and that's even more likely for a veteran-heavy team like the Vikings. They were down three key starters in Sunday's loss to the Lions: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, and Christian Darrisaw.
DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth
Depth is looking a bit scarce for the 49ers on the defensive line. First it was defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway who suffered a pec strain against Miami that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Now it is Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and Kevin Givens (knee) that are both dealing with injuries. Hyder's injury shouldn't force him to miss time, but Givens is dealing with a sprain, so he is out for a bit.
Game Preview - Hawks at Hornets
QUESTIONABLE Hayward (Shoulder) Hawks: OUT Clint Capela (Calf strain), Dejounte Murray (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE John Collins (Ankle) The Hornets, losers of six straight take on the Hawks, losers of back-to-back games. This one is the classic tale of the stoppable force meets the moveable object. Both teams have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to injuries, but the Hornets are finally getting some of their guys back. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returned on Wednesday and his wizardry was on full display. Tonight, Charlotte expects to get Gordon Hayward back from a long injury absence. The Hawks and the Hornets have developed a solid rivalry over the past few years, and tonight should be a fun, high-scoring matchup. While neither team has an overly efficient offense, they both support below average defenses and points won't be hard to come by.
Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Hottest Team In The NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds
The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
